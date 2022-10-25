"That is unacceptable"- Mercedes boss condemns boos aimed at Max Verstappen at 2022 F1 US GP  

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called out the 'booing' against Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the United States Grand Prix. The duo attended a fan event where calls of "cheater" from a section of the crowd were aimed at the Dutchman.

However, Wolff believes that this kind of abuse needs to stop. Supporting Max Verstappen after what happened, he told Sky Germany:

"That is unacceptable. The booing, whether it's on the podium or on the fan stage, nobody wants to see that. I think we [Formula 1] have done a lot against this kind of behaviour. It is somewhat contained and it doesn't belong here either. Something like that should not happen."

The Mercedes boss further cited an example from Lewis Hamilton's experience in Austria and called for an end to this hostility:

"It goes both ways. In Austria it was against Lewis, here [at the United States Grand Prix] it is massively against Max. We have to get everyone on the same page. We fight hard on and off the track, but we don't have that kind of hostility towards each other."

Ever since Red Bull was found guilty of breaching the 2021 cost cap, Max Verstappen's title legality has come under question. The F1 fraternity has demanded a just outcome for the Austrian outfit's breach, with many convinced that Verstappen's titles are illegitimate.

Sebastian Vettel says Verstappen deserved to win the 2021 title irrespective of the breach

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel believes there's no point reversing the 2021 title win outcome. The German believes that Max Verstappen fully deserved last season's win irrespective of the breach.

Speaking to the media, the Aston Martin driver hoped for a quick end to the situation and said:

"Maybe you have a point or not, but I think nobody doubts that he was a champion of '21. Yeah, I think on that stuff, the FIA should come out and make it, very clear, very quick or very soon, because obviously, that's a bit stupid. I think the best [thing] will be to be transparent so that everybody can see what happened. But otherwise, you just have a lot of people talking and speculating and I think we're past that era."

Several teams and drivers have urged for transparency in the Red Bull cost cap breach. While there have been reports that the overspent money was not used for development, many in the F1 fraternity are unwilling to buy that claim. Notably, the Austrian outfit's rapid car development was questioned in 2021 and 2022 as well.

