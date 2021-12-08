"That will only be Max" - Johnny Herbert says Max Verstappen is likely to cause collision with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen's aggressive driving has many pundits on the fence with their views on his driving. Three-time race winner Johnny Herbert is one of them apparently. The former British driver let his feelings be known while speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

According to Herbert, Max Verstappen has shown his cards. If there were to be a race-ending collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then the Dutch driver would be the instigator.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tyson Fury gives his thoughts on the Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen F1 rivalry ahead of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury gives his thoughts on the Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen F1 rivalry ahead of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/smSWlyjp4t

John Herbert told Sky Sports:

"Max said something [that] I think is very telling as well, where he sort of said, 'I still have the advantage that I have more race wins.' That means they both can't finish for Max to win the World Championship, so that was a very interesting statement."

He further added:

"I don't want to see the championship decided by one of the drivers taking out the other, and that will only be Max, because of that comment he mentioned [that] he's got the advantage of those race wins."

Max Verstappen 'Brake-Tested' Lewis Hamilton

Will Carling @willcarling @Max33Verstappen Sometimes there is so much white noise, so many opinions, so much advice. U just need to focus back on what u do, what got u here, remind yourself how good u r & believe in your ability. U were strong enough to get here and u r strong enough to win this @Max33Verstappen Sometimes there is so much white noise, so many opinions, so much advice. U just need to focus back on what u do, what got u here, remind yourself how good u r & believe in your ability. U were strong enough to get here and u r strong enough to win this

Herbert further gave his views on the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. He said he felt Max Verstappen intentionally caused the collision. He felt he had similar views to Lewis Hamilton during the race where the Mercedes driver said that Verstappen 'brake-tested' him.

Herbert said:

"I remember texting Damon Hill at the time and sort of saying, 'He brake tested him! It's just a thing you don't do as a Formula 1 racing driver, or any racing driver, to be perfectly honest. That is where you go, 'Max, you don't need to do that! You've got the rawest skill that we've seen, as well as Lewis'."

However, there is a question at this point that may be asked. Do some pundits cross professional boundaries when they outright accuse a driver of something as dangerous as voluntary collisions? Both Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert have even in the past come out and done the same. They blatantly termed Max Verstappen's crash against Lewis Hamilton at Monza as "intentional."

These are serious accusations and are in many ways personal attacks on a driver and his integrity. All this does, however, is pile even more pressure on Max Verstappen, who has seen his driving get questioned from all quarters. The last race at Abu Dhabi is surely going to be interesting.

Edited by Aditya Singh