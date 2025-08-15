The 2026 F1 technical regulations: All about what is changing compared to what we have right now

F1 is set to introduce a new overhaul in the technical regulations for the 2026 season. This is arguably going to be the biggest change since the 2014 regulation changes when the V6 Turbo Hybrid engines were introduced. With the midway points of the 2025 season passed, many teams have already shifted focus to the 2026 car.

Almost every element of the 2026 car will have some amount of change, including the power unit, chassis, and aerodynamics. With the development underway, let's have a detailed look at what the 2026 F1 technical regulations are and compare them to the current set of regulations.

Power Unit: V6 Turbo Hybrid with a greater reliance on the enhanced battery system

F1 currently uses a 1.6L V6 Turbo Hybrid with the internal combustion engine producing 80% of the power while the electrical system provides the remaining 20% of the power. While the engine configuration will remain the same for 2026, the reliance on the battery pack and electrical motors will increase.

The current power units feature an MGUK (motor-generator unit - kinetic), which harvests energy from the brakes, and an MGUH (motor-generator unit - heat), which uses the exhaust gases in the turbo to generate electricity.

For the 2026 engine, the MGUH component from the engines will be removed while the MGUK will remain, and will be enhanced. The amount of power that can be generated has been increased from 120kW to 350kW. The combustion engine, on the other hand, will only produce 400kW, down from the current 560kW.

To further support the enhanced electrical system, the brakes will recuperate double the energy of the current cars at 8.5 MJ per lap.

The new power unit has also raised concerns from many manufacturers, as simulation suggests that at some power tracks like Monza, where the straights make up most of the circuit, the battery may run out of power mid-straight, as there aren't enough opportunities to regenerate.

Chassis: A smaller, lighter F1 car to improve racing

The F1 cars have become wider and longer over the years, to a point where it is next to impossible to make overtakes at a circuit like Monaco. For the 2026 regulations, F1 will introduce smaller and lighter cars. The wheelbase has been reduced by 200mm to 3400mm, and the width of the cars has been cut down by 100mm to 1900mm.

Image credits: X@FIA

The minimum weight for the current cars is set at 798 kgs and will be reduced to 768 kgs, a reduction of 30kgs for the 2026 season.

Aerodynamics: Active front and rear elements to replace DRS

The 2022 regulations were introduced to help with the wheel-to-wheel and the ease of following a car in dirty air. While F1 did achieve the same to some degree, it hasn't been that effective. The 2026 regulations look to further refine the goal set by the 2022 regulations.

A more efficient aerodynamics package will include active aerodynamic elements at the front and the rear of the car. Instead of activating DRS (Drag Reduction System), which opened a flap in the rear wing to give a straight line advantage, the new car will feature two modes (X-mode and Z-mode)

The standard Z-mode will set the front and rear wing elements at a more aggressive angle, which will produce more drag and a higher downforce. However, on the straight, drivers will be able to activate the Z-mode, which will put the front and rear wing elements at a shallow angle, allowing for greater top speed with a reduction in drag.

Image credits: X@FIA

The current generation of F1 cars also suffered from porpoising due to the ground effect. For the 2026 F1 regulations, the cars will no longer have venturi tunnels running along the floor and will again feature a flat underside.

Fuel: A move away towards sustainability

F1 currently uses the E10 fuel, which is 90% fossil fuels mixed with 10% ethanol. For the 2026 regulations, all the teams will be moving towards 100% sustainable fuel. The same has been implemented as the series continues to work towards its goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2030.

Tires: Same height, but a reduction in width

F1 currently runs 18-inch rims with front tires and rear tires at 305mm and 405mm wide, respectively. While the rim size will remain the same for 2026, the width will be reduced by 25mm at the front and 30mm at the rear. The same will further help in reducing the unsprung mass.

