"The abuse needs to stop" - Red Bull release statement after Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez fiasco sets F1 social media on fire

Red Bull have released a statement over what happened in Brazil last weekend between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. On the last lap of the Brazilian GP, they asked Verstappen to let Perez pass. However, the Dutchman did not comply and finished ahead of Perez (seventh).

The Milton Keynes-based squad has released a statement detailing the events in the last lap in Brazil. Red Bull said that Verstappen was given the order only on the last lap 'without all the necessary information relayed', so the driver did not cede position.

Red bull did, however, condemned the abuse their personnel have received over the last few days. The statement read:

"The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity."

It continued:

"There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole, and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop."

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing #GivesYouWings The class of 2022 📸 Our best-ever season, made possible by everyone at the track and on campus in Milton Keynes The class of 2022 📸 Our best-ever season, made possible by everyone at the track and on campus in Milton Keynes 💙 #GivesYouWings https://t.co/zz6uhYV5vl

"As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil" - Red Bull

In the statement, Red Bull admitted their mistakes in Brazil and that they didn't envisage the situation that unfolded on the last lap.

With six laps remaining, Perez was asked to let Verstappen go past him and was told that if they were at the same place on the last lap, their places would be swapped. Verstappen was not informed of the arrangement and was only told to take points off Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, which eventually didn't happen, so the Dutchman refused to cede his position.

Red Bull's statement said:

"As a team, we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap, and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention."

The statement added that the personal matter between Verstappen and Perez will not be discussed in public:

"Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The team accept Max's reasoning; the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made."

Red Bull will hope to put the events of Sao Paulo behind them and return to winning ways at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes