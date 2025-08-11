"The beard is my comfort right now": Daniel Ricciardo opens up on life beyond the F1 fastlane

Daniel Ricciardo says his beard has become his new normal in life after Formula 1. Speaking at Ray White’s Connect 2025 real estate conference in Sydney, the Australian opened up about his off-track life and recent adventures.

In his first in-depth interview since the 2024 Singapore GP, the Honey Badger headlined Ray White’s star lineup at the event. Since stepping away from F1, the Perth-born driver has been spotted on several occasions sporting his new look. His last public update came at the Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS) karting event in the UK, followed by his 36th birthday celebrations at Wimbledon with his parents.

Almost a year since his final F1 race, Ricciardo has stayed largely out of the spotlight, focusing on business and family in Australia. Reflecting on his new chapter, he shared that he’s enjoyed hiking, including a few weeks in Alaska, and reconnecting with friends and loved ones. Compared to the relentless pace of life in the sport, he says there’s a newfound stillness to his everyday life and admitted to being on a self-discovery journey.

Explaining his beard situation, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now.”

On life outside the world of F1, he added:

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness. I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly which was a bonus. I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little thing more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends. I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

Daniel Ricciardo highlights the reason behind getting into racing as a child

Daniel Ricciardo says the rarity of racing as a hobby was part of its appeal. While he had what he describes as a great childhood, he was always drawn to testing his limits and confronting his fears, a pull that ultimately led him to motorsport. He joked that it also gave him bragging rights, helping him stand out among his peers, and that those bragging rights have served him well in life.

Speaking about his childhood and attraction to motor racing, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"Childhood was great. I was always driven to do something that scared me a bit. The reason I got into racing was because no one was really doing it. It was my chance to do something a little bit cooler than everyone else. I was just showing off, but showing off has got me to a really good place in life.”

After 32 podiums and eight race victories, Daniel Ricciardo left F1 as a driver who never fulfilled his potential. His career is littered with caveats and lingering questions about what might have been. Despite his departure from the VCARB F1 team in September 2024, the Aussie is still reminisced for his glory moments and fondly remembered as one of the most popular characters and personalities in F1.

Since his departure, he has often been mentioned on podcasts, by TV pundits, and in race commentary, a testament to the legacy and mark he left on the sport as an individual.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More