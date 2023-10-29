“The best driver in the world right now is Max Verstappen” - Sergio Perez's father on his Red Bull teammate

Antonio Perez, father of Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, has dispelled rumors of a simmering rivalry between his son and teammate Max Verstappen.

Touching on the reported rivalry, Perez shed light on the relationship between the two Red Bull drivers. He went as far as calling Verstappen the best teammate his son has ever had.

The origins of speculations surrounding a potential rift between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen can be traced back to the previous year's Brazilian GP. Verstappen's decision to disregard the team orders and maintain his position ahead of Perez sparked controversy.

Following the race, Perez had expressed his disappointment, remarking that Verstappen had revealed his true character. This led to a plethora of rumors surrounding an alleged rift between the pair.

However, Antonio Perez has offered a different perspective. He asserted that the duo share the strongest bond in Sergio's F1 career.

Speaking to ORF, he stated:

"Checo will definitely drive with Max in the same team for another 10 years. And in these 10 years, Checo might win a World Championship."

Adding a string of praises for Verstappen, Antonio did not hold back from calling the Dutchman the best in the world. He said:

"I like that my son competes with the best driver in the world. And the best driver in the world right now is Max Verstappen."

Max Verstappen to start P3 in Mexican GP, Sergio Perez at P5

Returning to the present, both the Red Bull teammates are gearing up for the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen, having already clinched the championship, seeks to end the season on a high note. On the other hand, Sergio Perez, in his home race, would hope to deliver a strong performance, especially amid speculations regarding his future with Red Bull.

The Dutchman, who is chasing his 16th win of the season, had an ideal start to his weekend. He aced the three practice sessions, leading all of them by a fine margin.

Following up on that, Verstappen secured a third-place starting position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc (P1) and Carlos Sainz (P2) will start the race from the front row.

Notably, the 26-year-old, alongside Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, escaped potential penalties unscathed.

Three of them, barring Hamilton, were investigated by the stewards for a potential impedance. Lewis Hamilton on the other hand, had failed to slow under yellow flags.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez will start the race from the fifth spot. He is sandwiched between Daniel Ricciardo of AlphaTauri and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.