“The best mutual respect in the grid”: Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's heartwarming exchange leaves F1 fans swooning

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso haven't necessarily had the best of relationships over the years. However, the F1 veterans have a lot of respect for each other and they showed just that during the post-race interviews in Montreal.
Hamilton and Alonso battled hard for second place in the Canadian Grand Prix. After Hamilton overtook the Spaniard in the opening lap of the race, Alonso bounced back and took back the second position behind Max Verstappen. During the post-race interviews, the Mercedes driver made sure to remind the Aston Martin driver about his first lap overtake. Hamilton cheekily trolled Alonso, saying:
"His reaction's a little slow! It's an age thing!"
Alonso, who was standing beside the Brit, replied:
"Austria, two weeks' time!"
The heartening conversation and intense on-track battle between the two delighted F1 fans on social media. Fans were also quick to spot that despite having had their differences in the past, the two carry huge respect for each other.
One fan opined the pair had "the best mutual respect in the grid."
Meanwhile, one fan even stated that the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso is the only worthy battle this season.
Both drivers will be happy with their performances this weekend and will be looking forward to locking horns again in Austria. The battle for the drivers' as well as the constructors' championship is shaping up nicely at the moment.
Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton is the last driver you want to see in your mirrors while racing
Despite being worn down by the wounds of last season, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are quickly taking strides in the right direction. Even without formidable machinery, Hamilton is still one of the most dangerous drivers around.
Alonso was worried about the Mercedes driver's pace as he followed him closely during the race. He said:
“We were matching the Red Bull most of the race and sometimes we lost a little bit of pace. At one point I thought the race was over, and second place was good, but I saw Lewis coming so fast. The last driver you want to see in your mirrors is Lewis Hamilton when he comes fast. I had a little bit more pace in hand and in the end he was never in the DRS gap. It was good to finish second but they were like 70 laps of qualifying today.”
Max Verstappen is still out of reach for the rest of the grid. However, the battle for second place is quickly turning intense. Which F1 driver will come out on top?