“The best mutual respect in the grid”: Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's heartwarming exchange leaves F1 fans swooning

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso haven't necessarily had the best of relationships over the years. However, the F1 veterans have a lot of respect for each other and they showed just that during the post-race interviews in Montreal.

Hamilton and Alonso battled hard for second place in the Canadian Grand Prix. After Hamilton overtook the Spaniard in the opening lap of the race, Alonso bounced back and took back the second position behind Max Verstappen. During the post-race interviews, the Mercedes driver made sure to remind the Aston Martin driver about his first lap overtake. Hamilton cheekily trolled Alonso, saying:

"His reaction's a little slow! It's an age thing!"

Alonso, who was standing beside the Brit, replied:

"Austria, two weeks' time!"

The heartening conversation and intense on-track battle between the two delighted F1 fans on social media. Fans were also quick to spot that despite having had their differences in the past, the two carry huge respect for each other.

One fan opined the pair had "the best mutual respect in the grid."

AceSpade @3aceofspades @FiftyBucksVT Both doesn’t like each other as an individual but both have massive respect towards each other as a competitor/driver. The best mutual respect in the grid imo @FiftyBucksVT Both doesn’t like each other as an individual but both have massive respect towards each other as a competitor/driver. The best mutual respect in the grid imo

Aria @AR14S44 @FiftyBucksVT Even though Alonso can be a dk sometimes … deep down you can tell he’s got respect for Lewis! @FiftyBucksVT Even though Alonso can be a dk sometimes … deep down you can tell he’s got respect for Lewis!

Jessica is HEATED @ReivaxGirl @FiftyBucksVT I find it funny that even though Alonso is nasty to Lewis at time he still jokes around with him, but with Max you can always feel the tension in their interactions haha @FiftyBucksVT I find it funny that even though Alonso is nasty to Lewis at time he still jokes around with him, but with Max you can always feel the tension in their interactions haha

Pedro Nunes @pdj1nn @FiftyBucksVT I can't wait to get older and get all friendly and shoulder tappy with former arch enemies @FiftyBucksVT I can't wait to get older and get all friendly and shoulder tappy with former arch enemies

lyan @Lyanpimpyz @FiftyBucksVT Two old guys enjoying driving in f1 @FiftyBucksVT Two old guys enjoying driving in f1

Meanwhile, one fan even stated that the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso is the only worthy battle this season.

Buc Nasty 🏁 @premystic



They are the only ones providing any competition Ky @FiftyBucksVT



Fernando: "Austria, two weeks' time!"



Lewis: "His reaction's a little slow! It's an age thing!"Fernando: "Austria, two weeks' time!" Lewis: "His reaction's a little slow! It's an age thing!"Fernando: "Austria, two weeks' time!"😆😆 https://t.co/CuwqplPfBV Media should cover them pretty extensively if they want to save this F1 seasonThey are the only ones providing any competition twitter.com/FiftyBucksVT/s… Media should cover them pretty extensively if they want to save this F1 season They are the only ones providing any competition twitter.com/FiftyBucksVT/s…

Both drivers will be happy with their performances this weekend and will be looking forward to locking horns again in Austria. The battle for the drivers' as well as the constructors' championship is shaping up nicely at the moment.

Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton is the last driver you want to see in your mirrors while racing

Despite being worn down by the wounds of last season, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are quickly taking strides in the right direction. Even without formidable machinery, Hamilton is still one of the most dangerous drivers around.

Alonso was worried about the Mercedes driver's pace as he followed him closely during the race. He said:

“We were matching the Red Bull most of the race and sometimes we lost a little bit of pace. At one point I thought the race was over, and second place was good, but I saw Lewis coming so fast. The last driver you want to see in your mirrors is Lewis Hamilton when he comes fast. I had a little bit more pace in hand and in the end he was never in the DRS gap. It was good to finish second but they were like 70 laps of qualifying today.”

Max Verstappen is still out of reach for the rest of the grid. However, the battle for second place is quickly turning intense. Which F1 driver will come out on top?

Poll : 0 votes