"The biggest championship we've ever won" - Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen's title win is most significant in Red Bull history

Max Verstappen’s battle with Lewis Hamilton has been the biggest championship in the Red Bull F1 team’s racing history according to team boss Christian Horner. Despite losing the constructors' championship, the Red Bull F1 team boss was elated at his driver's win after a breathtaking and intense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Red Bull F1 team boss praised Verstappen and said:

“Max has driven his heart out this year. For sure it is right up there, this is probably the biggest championship we’ve ever won.”

While they haven’t ended Mercedes’ domination in the sport, Max Verstappen has stopped Lewis Hamilton from relentlessly taking another title. Despite the tension amidst the intense battle, this result was an outcome of a fight until the last lap.

For the Red Bull F1 team, this season has probably been more intense than the four titles they have won with Sebastian Vettel. Although both Verstappen and Horner praised Hamilton and Mercedes after the race, their mood is still clouded by tension from their rivals who have currently lodged a protest.

Mercedes have lodged a protest against Max Verstappen

After an intense battle until the last lap, Mercedes have lodged two protests: one against Max Verstappen and one against the stewards. While it is highly likely that the protests will be successful, race classification is still awaited. Their first protest involved accusing the Dutchman of overtaking behind the Safety Car, while their second protest referred to lapped cars not being allowed to unlap themselves.

🇦🇪 BREAKING: Mercedes have protested "against the classification established at the end of the Competition", relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 BREAKING: Mercedes have protested "against the classification established at the end of the Competition", relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/bO6BLN8lv5

While the Red Bull F1 team is celebrating their finish in the paddock, their celebrations are clouded with protests and hearings. Max Verstappen will have to wait until the end of the protests to be declared a world champion.

