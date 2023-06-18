"The blind guy is currently P1": AlphaTauri's hilarious response to Fernando Alonso's jibe at Yuki Tsunoda has F1 fans chuckling

The AlphaTauri Twitter admin clearly had his ways of getting back at Fernando Alonso.

Drivers' offhand comments leading to hilarious exchanges isn't a rare sight in F1. Such was the case during the third practice session ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix when Fernando Alonso found himself in a tussle with Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri.

Alonso, driving for Aston Martin, encountered a slow-moving Tsunoda early on in the session and voiced his frustration over the team radio, asking, "Who's the blind guy in the AlphaTauri?" The comment didn't go unnoticed, and fans eagerly awaited a response from AlphaTauri.

Unfortunately for Tsunoda, his struggles continued as his car, unable to maintain grip, spun twice in the rain-affected session, further adding to the drama. However, the tables turned when the young Japanese driver surprisingly took the top spot, P1, in the practice session, giving AlphaTauri an opportunity to deliver a witty comeback.

The quick-witted social media admin behind Scuderia AlphaTauri's Twitter account seized the moment and wasted no time in responding to Alonso's earlier remark.

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1 @yukitsunoda07 the blind guy is currently P1 the blind guy is currently P1 ✌️ @yukitsunoda07

As Tsunoda secured the lead, the Twitter handle boldly tweeted, "the blind guy is currently P1." The playful dig at Alonso's expense quickly caught the attention of F1 fans, causing a wave of chuckles and amusement across the comment section.

Btw admin bodied Alonso

Blind guy is casually spinning around the track, did u tell him to drive or drift?

James 🥏 @2fachNurJames @AlphaTauriF1 @yukitsunoda07 Blind guy is casually spinning around the track, did u tell him to drive or drift? @AlphaTauriF1 @yukitsunoda07 Blind guy is casually spinning around the track, did u tell him to drive or drift? 🌚

Fernando Alonso third on the timesheets, yet over 1.3s behind Max Verstappen

Despite the shenanigans with Yuki Tsunoda on the grid, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso had a decent outing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The Spaniard finished third in the timesheet, behind leader Max Verstappen, and the second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Despite being third quickest on the rain-affected track, Alonso was significantly over a second behind both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Kevin Magnussen was the fourth-fastest in the practice session, finishing 0.232s behind Alonso. Despite a dramatic crash that left his Ferrari heavily damaged and the session red-flagged, Carlos Sainz managed to secure the fifth position on the timesheet.

The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell visibly struggled on the wet surface. While the Britons had respectively finished first and second in FP2, tables were turned at the wet track in P3, resulting in a 10th place finish for Hamilton and a 15th place finish for Russell.

