“The car was good on any tire”: Max Verstappen shares his verdict after clinching record-breaking win for Red Bull in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen charged his way to victory at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, giving Red Bull its 12th consecutive victory in the sport - more than any other team in history.

Verstappen started the race in second place, behind his 2021 championship rival Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman was able to get the jump on the seven-time world champion at the start of the race, making the move into Turn 1.

From there, the Red Bull driver was unstoppable, winning his seventh consecutive race in 2023. The driver has helped the team win every race so far this season, making the Austrian team the clear class of the field.

Speaking about his latest victory in Hungary, Max Verstappen said to Nico Rosberg in Parc Ferme after the race:

"I think over one lap, this weekend, it was a bit of a struggle but maybe it was a good thing for today. The car was good on any tyre. We could look after the tyre wear and basically that's why we could create such a big gap".

Max Verstappen's perfection draws special praise from Sebastian Vettel

Ana 🦁 @maxvcalloway



Max Verstappen awake at 2am on the day before the race annoying the Team Redline Boys and asking for attention and being cutie and asking for someone to talk with him



Credits: maxielonceagain on tumblr “I love you boys”Max Verstappen awake at 2am on the day before the race annoying the Team Redline Boys and asking for attention and being cutie and asking for someone to talk with himCredits: maxielonceagain on tumblr pic.twitter.com/O5V13hczdX

Max Verstappen's incredible run in 2023 has drawn special praise from four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who claims that there is much to be appreciated in Red Bull's perfection.

Sebastian Vettel has defended Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport, claiming that fans should appreciate the Red Bull-Verstappen combination, instead of deeming it "boring."

With his latest victory in Hungary, Verstappen took his seventh consecutive win of the year, putting him well on course for a third consecutive title. While many have deemed the 25-year-old's dominance in the sport as 'boring', Vettel believes things can go wrong at any minute, citing Sergio Perez as an example.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the German said about Max Verstappen and Red Bull:

"From the driver’s point of view, you have to give it to him – [Max is] doing an incredible job. He’s an incredible talent, and he’s not doing any mistakes. I mean, Sergio [Perez] is not a bad driver but do you see how quickly things can go wrong?"

Verstappen looks to be in dominant form and will likely win the 2023 F1 championship with relative ease. It will be interesting to see if anyone is able to stop the Dutchman in times to come.