The compelling factor bigger than the $1B contract that could persuade Max Verstappen to join Aston Martin according to F1 insider

F1 insider Peter Windsor feels that a $1B contract would not sway Max Verstappen into signing a contract with Aston Martin, but Adrian Newey committing a decade with the team would. The former Red Bull aero wizard decided to leave the Milton Keynes-based squad and move to the Silverstone-based squad last.

The reasoning has been that he wanted a new challenge that he just wasn't getting at Red Bull, and Aston Martin offered an opportunity to do something different. At the Silverstone-based squad, Lawrence Stroll has spared no expense in the facility, and that has seen him get some of the best personnel from the paddock.

There were reports recently of Max Verstappen being offered a billion-dollar contract by Aston Martin to lure him from Red Bull. F1 insider Peter Windsor, however, doesn't think that money is going to be the motivation to lure Verstappen. Having said that, he felt that if Adrian Newey reached out to the Dutch driver and committed that he would be a part of the Silverstone-based squad, then that could make things happen.

Talking about the reported billion-dollar contract on the Cameron CC YouTube channel, Windsor said,

“I’d like to think Max is mature enough now and he’s got enough money now to say it’s not about money, it’s about enjoying my life and getting on with my racing and that’s when I drive at my best and I’m not driving just for the money.”

He added,

“If Adrian Newey was saying to Max, ‘Look, Max, I love it here, I’m going to be in it for the next 10 years, I can tell you now, we’re going to win a lot of races. If you want to join, we’re going to win a lot of races, a lot of championships, let’s go.’ If I was Max, I’d probably do it."

Steiner feels Max Verstappen should accept the offer

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner was questioned about his view on the alleged offer made to Max Verstappen. According to the American, that was a very big contract that he had been offered, and even if that meant he was going to finish last, he should take that contract. He said,

“A billion is a big number. Even if Max finishes last, he should go for a billion. Some of them (the teams) cannot afford him, obviously. Aston Martin can afford him.”

Max Verstappen, on his part, has made it clear that he would be interested in seeing out his contract at Red Bull. The Dutch driver has a contract until the end of the 2028 F1 season and is already the highest-paid driver in F1. It would be interesting to see if there is a comment from the driver on these reports.

