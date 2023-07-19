The cost-cap saga returns as 3 F1 teams rumored to be in violation during the 2022 season

The FIA has reportedly pinpointed three F1 teams that breached the cost cap in the 2022 F1 season.

As the 2023 F1 season heads towards its second stage, one of the major talking points will be about the FIA cost cap investigation and which teams are under scrutiny because of it. Last year, Red Bull and Aston Martin were the only teams penalized for breaching the cost cap in 2021. However, more than one of them could be caught in 2022.

The Italian wing of Motorsport.com recently stated that there are some rumors about three teams that are under critical examination and could be penalized for breaching the budget cap of 2022. Last year, Red Bull and Aston Martin were caught breaching it in 2021, but the former paid quite a hefty fee compared to the latter.

Red Bull were asked to pay a $7 million fine, and their wind tunnel testing time was also reduced by 10 percent.

VF1🏁 @TheVFCastro There’s a rumor that with FIA set to issue compliance certifications by months end, there’s “well-founded doubt” 3 teams breached the 2022 cost cap. Red Bull’s 2021 breach cost them $7m and a 10% reduction in the wind tunnel, which set a precedence of leniency-hardly a deterrent.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke about the FIA investigation and how he urges them to come out with the results as soon as possible so that there are no more speculations and rumors. He said:

"Control is in the hands of the FIA. Personally, what I have asked is to anticipate the publication of the investigations made by the staff of the International Federation as soon as possible, I hope it can be done as soon as possible, but I am only saying this because in this way there is no room for speculation and comments that are not good for anybody."

Of course, these are all rumors about how three teams could be under the FIA's magnifying glass regarding the cost cap breach in 2022. The governing body and the sport have not yet announced anything officially. Only time will tell whether these rumors are true or not.

Toto Wolff on how Mercedes will shift development focus on their 2024 F1 car

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has declared that his team will now shift its focus to the 2024 F1 season. According to Formulapassion, the Austrian billionaire stated that finishing anywhere below first place is not Mercedes' goal.

Hence the team will be developing upgrade packages and essentially testing it for it to be applied on their 2024 car.

"We have no choice. These placements are not our goal, we want to get back to the top and win the championship. It won't happen this year, so we need to look to 2024, using the next races to learn and develop the W14 in order to have the improvements on the next car as well," he said.

FormulaPassion.it Toto Wolff [Mercedes]: "We have no choice. These placements are not our goal, we want to get back to the top and win the championship."

Mercedes are currently second in the constructors' championship but is miles behind Red Bull.