Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton mentioned that Tokyo is his favorite place to travel in the world.

Hamilton Has often cited the importance of travel in his life. Being a person of importance in the world of sports and fashion, he does get to travel to a lot of places around the world.

In an interview with GQ, the Brit stated that he really liked that Tokyo is clean and everyone takes pride in their job. He went on to compliment the fashion sense of the people and called Tokyo one of the most fashionable cities in the world while also praising its culture and great food.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"Tokyo. I think that’s my favorite city. It’s very cool, very clean, very futuristic. The people are incredible, the culture is beautiful. So clean. Everyone takes so much pride in their work. The taxi drivers, for example, wear gloves."

"They’ve got great fashion out there. They really are the leaders in the fashion space. Also, all the technology there is just different. You go to the stores and they’ve got absolutely everything you’d ever want within one store. And the food is great!"

Lewis Hamilton picks Montreal over Silverstone as his favorite track

The Brit picked the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over his home track in Silverstone as his favorite track on the F1 calendar. The choice is quite surprising as Hamilton has won more races at Silverstone than in Montreal in an illustrious career comprising of 103 wins.

Hamilton explained:

"Montreal. That’s where I had my first win in 2007 when I was 22. Silverstone, that's my home. The British Grand Prix is always just special and unique because the family can come and the track is incredible to drive."

"Austin, Texas is one of my favorite tracks. It’s a newer circuit but it’s mega for racing. The layout is really cool and the track is great. The racing is amazing on that track particularly. Singapore is pretty cool. The Japanese one is one of the best tracks in the world. It’s legendary.

Lewis Hamilton has won seven times in Montreal while winning a record eight times in Silverstone in front of his home fans. However, it should be noted that he always performs at his best in the Canadian Grand Prix and has had some of the best races of his career at the track.