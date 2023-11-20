"The Deadpool and Fast franchise crossover no one asked for": Ryan Reynolds shares Esteban Ocon's onboard clip with his Deadpool-themed helmet

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently shared a short clip of Esteban Ocon's on-board camera during the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. It showed that the French driver was wearing a Deadpool-themed helmet for the weekend. The popular film star shared this clip on his official X account (formerly Twitter) early on November 20.

The clip's audio was overlayed with a song by late rapper DMX named 'X Gon' Give It To Ya', which is also part of Deadpool's Original Soundtrack Album. In the caption, Reynolds wrote:

"The Deadpool and Fast franchise crossover no one asked for...@OconEsteban @AlpineF1Team"

Before the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Esteban Ocon and Reynolds met with each other, where the former showed the Deadpool-themed helmet and said that he was going to wear it throughout the weekend. Since Ocon himself is a massive fan of comic books and superheroes, he was also excited to wear the helmet.

Hence, Reynolds also posted the onboard footage with the Deadpool-related song. The word 'Fast' in his caption was a reference to the film franchise 'Fast and Furious'.

Ever since Reynolds, along with a group of investors, bought a massive stake in the Alpine F1 team, the actor has been a lot more connected with them and their drivers.

Esteban Ocon is determined to keep racing no matter how bad race conditions get

Esteban Ocon had a miserable 2023 F1 Qatar GP in October due to extremely hot conditions for driving. After the race, Ocon revealed that he was even puking inside his helmet after around 15 laps into the race.

As quoted by racingnews365, he claimed that he was trying to guide air into his visor with his hands, such was the heat in Qatar. He said:

"It was so hot that I wanted to open the visor in the straight line because I had no air."

"I was trying to also guide, with my hand, some air into the helmet because the more I was breathing to try and get everything lower, the more heat was coming inside the helmet. It was hell in there. But next year, we're coming [later] so that should be better,” Ocon added.

However, when he was asked whether there were any thoughts of retiring from the race due to exhaustion, the Alpine driver refused and boldly claimed that he has to be killed before he retires from any race.

He said:

"No. You need to kill me before I retire. It’s true.”

Despite his conditions, Esteban Ocon managed to finish seventh in the Qatar GP.