"The difference was the first sector" - Damon Hill on the gap between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Miami 

Former F1 driver Damon Hill feels that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were equally good at the Miami International Autodrome, and it was just the first sector where a difference could be observed in their driving.

It was a tough competition between the two Red Bull drivers, but it was hard to make out who would emerge victorious since Verstappen was making up places and Perez was building a gap on P1.

Horner mentioned after the race, as Hill reminded on the F1 Nation podcast that both drivers were equally good on the track.

"As Pink's just said, Verstappen was on his A game, and I don't think Perez was rubbish in any way," Hill stated. "I think he was absolutely on it, as Horner said after the race, the difference between them was in the first sector, otherwise there was nothing to separate their drivers."

Max Verstappen started the race P9 after qualifying was stopped earlier because of Charles Leclerc's crash. The latter started P7. Meanwhile, Checo was on pole position and it looked quite obvious that the Mexican would be able to win another Grand Prix. However, the double-world champion made up places continuously because he was on the H-M strategy, which surprisingly worked better.

Verstappen was able to overtake his teammate without much trouble. Perez's driving could have been under criticism, but as Damon Hill reminded, both were extremely identical in their styles, except for the first sector of the track, filled with chicanes and a hairpin.

World championship could be "anyone's," despite Max Verstappen's lead, feels Damon Hill

The two Red Bull drivers look to be the only contenders for the world championship because of the sheer dominance the RB19 has over the grid. No other team has won any of the races in the season until now.

"While it was expected that Sergio Perez would win the race in Miami, he didn't, and Max Verstappen now has a 14-point lead in the championship, but Hill still feels that it could be battle between the two," he added.

At the same time, Natalie Pinkham, Sky Sports presenter for F1, has a contradictory opinion on the topic. According to her, it would be rather easy for the Dutchman to win his third world championship and for Perez to win, a lot of things will have to 'go his way.'

"I feel Perez, he's a great driver, no doubt, but I feel that various things have to be going his way in order for him to secure victory. I feel like Max wrestles victory and is able to go that extra mile."

Max Verstappen has won three of the first five rounds of the 2023 season, meanwhile, Sergio Perez has won the rest of the two. The competition between the two drivers is certainly bottling up, but the season is long enough to be sided for a single driver.

