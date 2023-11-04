"The difference between p9 and p1": Fans react to Max Verstappen storming past Sergio Perez at the pitlane exit in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

In the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying session, Max Verstappen was seen zooming past his teammate Sergio Perez in the pit exit to get out on track and set a decent lap time in Q1. This overtaking system at the pit exit was a new rule put out by the FIA so that every driver gets enough time to set their fastest lap.

During Q1, Sergio Perez was stuck behind Esteban Ocon when he was exiting the pits. In the team radio, Checo complained that there was not enough space on the right to overtake the Alpine driver. At that very moment, Max Verstappen was seen overtaking both Perez and Ocon by going off the tarmac into the grass area of the pit exit lane.

The visual from Sergio Perez's on-board was quite a sight to witness as Verstappen zoomed past him, and a clip of the incident went viral on social media.. Some fans humorously stated that the Dutchman still has no patience, while others stated that the clip represents the entire 2023 F1 season, showing how quick Max Verstappen is compared to others on the grid.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"Difference between P9 and P1"

Despite Verstappen overtaking and Perez being unable to do so, both were able to cross the line before Q1 ended, giving them one more chance to put in a fast lap. The reigning world champion was able to clock in a decent lap to place himself in second place, while Sergio Perez did not complete his flying lap but still survived by being in P13.

Red Bull boss confirms that Max Verstappen does keep an eye on records

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently praised Max Verstappen and how he is already one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. Furthermore, he admits that though the Dutchman is not too obsessed with records, he does know about them and keeps tabs on them. However, Verstappen's inner passion is enough to drive him forward and perform at the top of his game. According to PlanetF1, Horner said:

“I think Max even takes that to another level. He’s not obsessive in chasing records or statistics – although he knows more than you think – but he has an inner desire, an inner belief, an inner hunger that drives him. If you look across some of the greats across many sports, you see that as a common trait.”

Max has now broken the 50 race win barrier in his career and will most likely overtake Alain Prost's 51 race win milestone before the season ends.