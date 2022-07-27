Create
Notifications

The FIA 'should have punished' George Russell for overtaking Sergio Perez at 2022 French GP, says F1 pundit

George Russel should have been penalized for his move on Sergio Perez according to Olav Mol
George Russel should have been penalized for his move on Sergio Perez according to Olav Mol
Charanjot Singh
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jul 27, 2022 04:46 PM IST

F1 pundit Olav Mol feels that George Russell should have been punished for his last-minute lunge on Sergio Perez at the 2022 F1 French GP. The Mercedes driver appeared to have tires that were in much better shape in the latter stages of the race and was challenging Perez for P3. With just 10 laps to go, the Briton committed to a last-gasp lunge on the Red Bull driver that ended up pushing Perez off the track, who later came out ahead of the young Briton.

“he’s been caught sleeping, sergio perez — george russell is ahead of him!” https://t.co/h3FZ7nhdXk

While George Russell felt Sergio Perez should concede his position to him, Mol thought otherwise and said:

“That was a mistake by Russell that they should have punished him for. There was space on the inside, but he shot through and sent Perez off the track.

The F1 pundit also highlighted the radio outbursts by George Russell before Toto Wolff intervened and told him to keep his head down and to get Perez back on the track.

George Russell reflects on a strong P3 finish at the 2022 F1 French GP

George Russell, on his part, was happy with his return to the podium at the 2022 F1 French GP. After the race, he said:

“It was a long and tough race. Our pace was strong, but we really struggled with the warm-up of the tyres on the restart and Checo was strong today. I was glad to see the chequered flag and come home P3. Were making a lot of progress and we really need to improve our qualifying performance as were lacking consistency.’’

He added:

Also Read Story Continues below
“Our race pace today was reasonable and were getting closer to the front. Were doing everything we can to improve the performance of the car and we believe we are on the right path, so were excited what the next races can bring for us. Were making progress and there is still more to come, thanks to everyone back at the factories in Brackley and Brixworth for their hard work and dedication.’’
The moment of contact between Sergio Perez and George Russell! 💥#FrenchGP #F1 https://t.co/wNtGn73cK9

George Russell now has four podiums to his name this season and, excluding the DNF in Silverstone, he has not finished a race outside the top five.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...