Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton maintains an optimistic approach for the seasons to come after the Silver Arrows clinched runner-up position in the 2023 F1 Constructors' Championship.

The past two seasons have witnessed eight-time Constructors' champion Mercedes fall off its former glory. The German outfit lost its crown to Red Bull Racing in the 2022 season, finishing as low as third in the standings.

Although the team could not salvage a single victory in 2023, Mercedes outperformed Ferrari in the final race of the season. They got the better of the Prancing Horse by a margin of three points to secure the runner-up position behind Red Bull.

While the team looks to be under the shadow of Red Bull at the moment, Lewis Hamilton believes that better things are on the horizon for Mercedes in the coming seasons.

In a recent press conference delivering the closing message for the team, Hamilton emphasized the significance of acknowledging the hard work and the obstacles overcome during the season. The 38-year-old said:

"I think it's really important also to just take a moment this year, just to acknowledge the hard work, and just how great you are and what we've overcome, and know that the future is bright."

He added:

"We want it, we're willing, we can do it. So, yeah, have an amazing time. Thank you so much."

Mercedes quashes rumors of Lewis Hamilton "giving away" his P3 trophy

After the seven-time world champion finished third in the drivers' standings behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Lews Hamilton was presented with a trophy during the recent FIA Prize Gala in Baku.

However, rumors circulated online about Lewis Hamilton allegedly "giving away" his P3 trophy. Speculations gained traction when a fan claimed to possess Hamilton's award, posting pictures online.

However, Mercedes was quick to respond, refuting any such claims. In an official statement, the team clarified:

"Immediately after leaving the stage, and as has been done at previous prizegivings, Lewis accepted the offer from officials for the trophy to be sent on to the team and therefore left it in their care. We can confirm he did not give the trophy to anyone ‘as a gift’ as has been speculated."

As fans await more clarity regarding this situation, it remains to be seen how the Lewis Hamilton saga unfolds.