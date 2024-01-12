"The golden mullet, deal with it": Valtteri Bottas entertains fans with his latest post on social media

Valtteri Bottas posted yet another picture of his mullet that has made massive waves on various social media platforms. Ever since Bottas left Mercedes in 2021, his popularity has somewhat grown due to his funny social media posts and appearances on the paddock. In 2023, he completely changed his look and grew a mullet and a moustache, a look that is quite popular in Australia.

Recently, Valtteri Bottas posted a picture of himself, showcasing that he has dyed his hair golden. In the caption, he also used the Australian flag emoji.

"The golden mullet. Deal with it," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the Stake F1 team's driver posted his picture, it went viral on the X platform. Within a day, it accrued over 28 thousand likes and loads of comments. A few F1 fans were delighted to see Valtteri Bottas embrace the Australian culture and look.

Some humorously wrote that the Finn can now call the Australian GP his home race. They were also surprised to see how Bottas can look both Finnish and Australian at the same time.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from that, other F1 fans were delighted to see the Finnish driver enjoying his life and cheered him on for the 2024 F1 season:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite scoring only 10 points in the 2023 F1 drivers' championship, Bottas has been enjoying his life freely, especially after his departure from Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas is dead set on teaming up with Audi from 2026

Valtteri Bottas recently spoke about how he wants to continue his journey with the Stake F1 team and eventually work with Audi when they arrive in F1 in 2026. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Bottas expressed that he still wants to race in Formula 1.

“F1 is the number one thing for me. I'm still hungry to get back on the podium eventually. The Audi project could be the next opportunity. From my understanding, they're going to make decisions of the years ahead early [this] year. So not yet. I'm going to have those discussions in the first quarter of [this] year,” he said.

Expand Tweet

On being asked whether he would still race in F1 if Audi did not pick him for their 2026 driver lineup, Bottas said:

“I would, of course. I'm just being really honest here. Being part of Audi would be my number one priority and preference. But if for some reason not, then absolutely I would talk to [other teams]. I want to be around because I feel like I still have some unfinished things in this sport.”

In 2022, Audi announced that they will be merging with Sauber and enter the sport as a power unit supplier from 2026, when the FIA will allow all teams to bring in new engines based on their updated technical regulations.