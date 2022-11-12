"The gravel turned into me crickey" - Fans react as George Russell beaches his Mercedes during 2022 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying

George Russell beaching his Mercedes during the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying was not one of the best moments from the Brit.

The Mercedes driver's first lap was good enough for P3. On his next push lap, however, he would misjudge the braking point and beach his car in the gravel. The incident brought an end to Russell's qualifying, but with rain intensifying as well, it meant that no other driver was able to make improvements to their lap times. As a result, in a weird set of circumstances, we had Kevin Magnussen in pole position for the Sprint race on Saturday.

Fans, however, were not going to let this one slip for George Russell as many trolled the Mercedes driver for beaching his car.

George Russell's reaction after qualifying P3 for the sprint

In all of this, one thing that was somewhat forgotten was George Russell securing himself a P3 position for the start of the sprint. With Kevin Magnussen and Max Verstappen the only two drivers to start the race in front of him, Russell was eyeing strong points and a chance to take on the Red Bull driver. He said:

"Firstly, to be P3 and I am happy for Kevin. He did an awesome job and Haas. P3, not necessarily where we want to be but a good position to start for tomorrow's Sprint Race. It's our best opportunity to finish ahead of Max and Red Bull if we have mixed conditions."

He added:

"We were obviously one (of) the last cars to go out in qualifying and it was such a unique experience because on the laps the rain was failing even faster end when I got to the last corner it was a lot wetter. Massive congrats to Kevin and Haas, this is what Formula 1 and sport is about to have some crazy results like this. P3 is a good position to start the sprint tomorrow."

It will be interesting to see how the sprint pans out but this does set things up for the race tomorrow.

