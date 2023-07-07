"The Hulks bang on the money": Fans react to Nico Hulkenberg claiming Lewis Hamilton has been spoiled by success

Nico Hulkenberg recently took a strong jibe at Lewis Hamilton, mentioning how the seven-time world champion has been spoiled by too much success. The Briton was recently heard complaining quite a lot about how bad the Mercedes W14 was during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. Even Toto Wolff had to come on the team radio and urge Hamilton to keep his head down and just drive the car.

Referring to that, Nico Hulkenberg stated how Lewis Hamilton has been spoiled by having some of the best cars in the sport and how he is complaining quite a lot these days since he does not have a quick car anymore. Grandpx.news quoted the German driver as saying:

“You’d have to say Lewis was a little spoiled by success. He’s a guy who’s quick to complain these days.”

After this quote was circulated around various social media platforms, it created massive waves of reactions. Some of them supported Hulkenberg's comments and how he spoke the hard-hitting truth about Hamilton complaining too much.

"The Hulks bang on the money"

Nedu2010 @Nedu2010 @Planet_F1 Lewis latterly has been demonstrating the traits of a toddler @Planet_F1 Lewis latterly has been demonstrating the traits of a toddler

On the other hand, there were many fans who called Nico Hulkenberg a 'loser' and said he should not have criticized Lewis Hamilton, who has way more podiums, race wins, and championships than him.

Kirsty @TogeKirst @Planet_F1 Sorry, Lewis only listens to people with at least one podium finish. @Planet_F1 Sorry, Lewis only listens to people with at least one podium finish.

"13 years in the sport 0 achivements, wouldnt be listening to anything comes out of that blokes mouth"

𝖙𝓙𝖆𝔂⁴⁴ @wildlotus69 @Planet_F1 13 years in the sport 0 achivements, wouldnt be listening to anything comes out of that blokes mouth @Planet_F1 13 years in the sport 0 achivements, wouldnt be listening to anything comes out of that blokes mouth 😭

Bruno Renno 🇧🇷 @brunorenno @Planet_F1 Lewis could hear it better if you stepped in a podium to say it louder, Hulk. @Planet_F1 Lewis could hear it better if you stepped in a podium to say it louder, Hulk.

Of course, there were both types of opinions about the statement as people discussed and argued amongst each other about whether Nico Hulkenberg's comment was valid or whether he should not have taken shots at the seven-time world champion.

Mercedes team boss on Lewis Hamilton's delayed contract extension announcement

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently shed some more light on Lewis Hamilton's long-awaited contract extension. Speaking to the media, the Austrian billionaire explained that the discussion about the money and duration of the contract is already complete. Both parties are currently finalizing the details and other topics before officiating the contract. He said (via RacingNews365):

"We want to do it super, every detail, and sometimes you can have a situation where everything is carved out. But this is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future; it is what is it that we want to do right and optimize. We're not talking anything anymore about duration, money, all of that. It is just other topics."

“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… Despite suggesting on June 12 that Lewis Hamilton’s next contract would be signed in “days rather than weeks” Toto Wolff confirmed that there will be no news of an extension at Silverstone this weekend.“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Despite suggesting on June 12 that Lewis Hamilton’s next contract would be signed in “days rather than weeks” Toto Wolff confirmed that there will be no news of an extension at Silverstone this weekend.“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iUxvp79cCT

Lewis Hamilton's current contract ends in 2023. However, it is safe to say that Mercedes will officially announce the extension before it.

