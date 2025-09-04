“The jump is really huge”: Red Bull boss highlights Adrian Newey’s impact on Aston Martin

Red Bull Racing's top advisor, Helmut Marko, addressed Adrian Newey's impact at Aston Martin coming into 2025. Newey, the former Red Bull chief technical officer, joined the British team this season and started showing his "impact" right from his arrival.

Newey is regarded as the most successful F1 designer in the sport, and has won multiple Drivers' and Constructors' Championships with Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull, and has over three and a half decades of experience working in the sport.

Newey's last successful venture was his two decades of stay with Red Bull, where he helped the team claim six Constructors' Championships, and his drivers pick eight Drivers' Championships. However, decided to move in his career, and join Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin in 2024.

Despite leaving the team last year, he was able join Aston Martin in 2025, as he had to serve the mandatory gardening leave. Soon after Adrian Newey took over the Silverstone-based team, Aston Martin has improved 'hugely', as claimed by Marko.

"Newey is always an advantage," Marko said, who worked with Newey for nearly two decades at Red Bull. "The jump is really huge. At spa, they were still last or penultimate, and now they are regularly driving in the points."

As mentioned by Marko, Aston Martin made remarkable improvements. They qualified in P19 (Fernando Alonso) and P20 (Lance Stroll) at the Belgian GP, and finished their races in P14 (Stroll) and P17 (Alonso).

Fast forward to the recently concluded Dutch GP, the Aston Martin drivers were in P10 (Fernando Alonso) and P20 (Lance Stroll, but he crashed and failed to put up a time.) In the race, Stroll improved from P20, and came home in P7, while Alonso finished in P8.

Adrian Newey working on next year's car, says Lance Stroll

Aston Martin driver, Lance Stroll, revealed that the renowned aerodynamicist Adrian Newey is already working on the 2026 car, which will be based on the new regulations. Speaking about this, here's what Stroll said about Newey:

Adrian Newey and Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1 Team at a press conference at Aston Martin Headquarters - Source: Getty

"Adrian right now, I think, is in a trance, focused on drawing next year's car. He's just so passionate and excited about the new regs. What's awesome to see is just how much passion, focus, effort is going into the new regs and the team too."

"Just being in a new environment, a new team, how he's just uplifting everyone, and just creating this healthier culture inside of the whole factory – that's pretty awesome to see. He's been doing it for this long and he's won more championships than anyone in this paddock, so I guess that says it all," Stroll further added.

Currently, Aston Martin are in P6 in the Constructors' Championship with 62 points after 15 races and three Sprints. Lance Stroll is in P11 with 32 points, whereas Fernando Alonso is in P12 with 30 points.

