“The Kardashian curse is the last thing we need”: F1 Fans react as Lewis Hamilton interacts with Kim Kardashian at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

Lewis Hamilton recently met popular media personality Kim Kardashian at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Men's Collection show. The seven-time world champion was seen talking to her during the show.

Though it was no surprise to see the Brit attend yet another fashion show where he meets several top celebrities of the world, his meeting with Kim Kardashian was particularly trending.

Many fans online reacted to the video clip of them talking together at the fashion show. Most of them humorously mentioned the 'Kardashian curse' and how Lewis Hamilton should run away from her as soon as possible.

The Kardashian curse is an internet theory about how men who have dated any of the Kardashian sisters and broken up with them have faced several misfortunes in their careers and lives. Many fans brought up the theory and heeded Hamilton to be cautious. Here are some of the reactions:

"The Kardashian curse is the last thing we need"

"The Kardashian curse is the last thing we need"

My advice to lewis: Run as fast as you can away from that woman if you want to be a 9th world champion

Kardashian Curse not in this dry season

Run Lewis. This chick came to the emirates and ended arsenal's season.

"This is making me nervous. RUN AWAY, LEWIS. SHE'S SINGLE AND SHE'LL POUNCE."

Well….if you still want Max to keep dominating rn….go for it…..

Lewis Hamilton summarized the 2023 F1 Canadian GP and how Mercedes needs to work more on the W14

Lewis Hamilton spoke about how quick Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen were in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP.

Though the Briton finished third in the race, he was unable to catch Alonso and was miles behind Verstappen.

In the podium interviews, Hamilton summarized the lack of pace in the race and the Mercedes' development on rear downforce, saying:

“We didn't have the pace today. I think where we struggle… I mean, we knew that this weekend, this wouldn't be our strongest circuit, as we struggle in the lower-speed corners particularly. And that's really where I was losing to Fernando and to Max, just on traction out of Turn 2, out of pretty much every corner."

He added:

"We've got a lot of work to do just to add rear downforce to the car and a little bit more efficiency, but we're chipping away as I said, and I do believe we will get there at some stage," he continued. "Max was a little bit gone, but I think our pace is a little bit closer today, so we are going in the right direction.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship with 102 points and is chasing Fernando Alonso who is in third with 117 points.

