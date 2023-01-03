"The King is here" - Fans react to Fernando Alonso's first look as an Aston Martin F1 driver

Aston Martin's social media was flooded with fans' reactions after the team revealed Fernando Alonso's first look as their driver for the upcoming season. The reaction to the first glimpse of him behind the wheel reflects just how excited his fanbase is for the upcoming season.

While some have not completely understood the motive of stepping into a much slower car than Alpine, there have been discussions of him helping in the team's development for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Alonso's first look with Aston Martin.

"The King is here"

"Like handing over the baton @AstonMartinF1 Wish the team a successful 2023"

"Give him a half-decent car and support him, and he'll take care of the rest."

"FINALLY FERNANDO ALONSO IS OFFICIALLY THE DRIVER AT ASTON MARTIN, TIME FOR THE NEW START WITH THE SPANIARD IN GREEN!!!"

Fernando Alonso confident about his Aston Martin move

Aston Martin has been underperforming compared to Alpine over the last two seasons. Fernando Alonso's decision to move to the team thus seems like a downgrade to many. However, the double-world champion believes that the team will be good enough to help him stay competitive.

He stated that the investment and facilities that the team is providing are sufficient for them to develop and that 'good times are coming.' PlanetF1 quoted him,

“With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing, what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

Aston Martin, on the other hand, is hoping to develop better with the Spaniard. With his experience as a Formula 1 driver over the past two decades, he could be an asset to them. Since budgeting is not much of an issue for the team, they can uplift themselves among the midfield cars. Alonso also gave credit to Alpine as he said,

“Of course, I’m very grateful and I will always think of Alpine and Renault with good memories."

He spent two seasons with the team, and while his first season in 2021 was decent, reliability issues in the 2022 season were one of the big reasons he lost immense points. However, he has better expectations at Aston Martin heading into the 2023 season.

