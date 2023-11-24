"The level of delusion is high": Fans react to Sergio Perez's aim of fighting for the title in 2024

F1 fans were slightly surprised when Red Bull driver Sergio Perez claimed he would aim to fight for the championship in the 2024 season.

The Mexican driver finished second in the 2023 driver's championship behind his teammate and three-time world champion Max Verstappen. The achievement is a first for Perez, who had never finished in the top two, and Red Bull, who never had both their drivers finish in the top two of the drivers' championship before this season.

Speaking with Motorsport-Total, Sergio Perez pointed out that he was still ambitious and would look to build on the 2023 season by fighting for the championship next year. He said:

“I always had a very open attitude, and I think that works well. I already got second place [in the World Cup] [this year]. My main interest is to improve one place and I am aware of the challenge that this represents. We have to use the winter break to start the season with a good feeling and maintain this level throughout the season."

F1 Fans took to social media to give their reactions with one fan claiming that Sergio Perez was delusional in his ambition heading into the next season, saying:

"The level of delusion is high…. Yeah, he just about got second place in the standings with either Alonso or Lewis on his tail for most of the season though. Meanwhile, Max is leading the constructors on his own…"

F1 pundit gives potent advice to Sergio Perez heading into 2024

Despite finishing P2 in the championship, Sergio Perez is currently 276 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship, which is three points more than his points tally of 273.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, F1 pundit Robert Doornbos stated that Perez's target in the winter testing next season should be to avoid the slump he had in mid-2023. He said:

"What needs to be done in the winter months is how to prevent another season like this. Because the luck that Perez had this year is that the competition dropped points.

"If Hamilton had had a better season or perhaps Leclerc, he probably wouldn't have finished second in the championship and then you end up third or fourth."

It will be fascinating to see the changes Sergio Perez will make over the offseason break heading into the next year as there would be a lot riding on 2024 for him which incidentally is also his last year contractually with Red Bull.