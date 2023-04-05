The Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen dynamics have completely flipped this F1 season according to Ted Kravitz

F1 analyst Ted Kravitz opines that dynamics between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been completely flipped this season. Kravitz claims that Verstappen's current championship-winning form, coupled with his dominant race car, has made him more cautious in race situations.

The Briton cited the years from 2014 to 2020 when Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had the best car on the grid by far, leading to a more conservative approach from the boy from Stevenage. Verstappen was often the driver who would get his elbows out in hopes of disrupting the championship order, while Hamilton took a more cautious approach.

Max Verstappen



Today completes a really good weekend for us @HondaRacingGLB Very happy with that



Thank you Australia for your great support all weekend Back where we want to beToday completes a really good weekend for us @redbullracing Very happy with thatThank you Australia for your great support all weekend Back where we want to be☝️Today completes a really good weekend for us @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB 💪 Very happy with that 🙌Thank you Australia for your great support all weekend 👏 https://t.co/X9j8Tom5zv

However, the dynamic between the two drivers is currently flipped, given Red Bull's dominance since the aerodynamic regulation changes in 2022. The seven-time world champion is now on the back foot and often tries to put himself out there to disrupt Verstappen's momentum.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Ted Kravitz spoke about Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's change in approach:

"We now have, with Max Verstappen with a championship to think about, a complete flip in the seasons... the Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton seasons from 2014-2021. When Hamilton's been going for the championship. He knows he's got the fastest car and needs to play it safe. And you've got Verstappen, challenging him, and wanting to get in there. It's completely flipped, hasn't it?"

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's relationship a probable concern for Red Bull

F1 analyst and commentator David Croft has expressed concern about the relationship between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, suggesting it could hamper Red Bull's performance this season.

At the recent Saudi Arabian GP, Perez secured a victory from the pole position, while Verstappen showed his skill by making a remarkable ascent through the field to finish second.

ahmed baokbah



This could become a Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Rush 2 movie poster in 2035

Although Red Bull has won all three races this season, with Verstappen taking the first and third and Perez claiming victory in Jeddah, Croft believes the tension between the two drivers could pose a challenge for the team as the season progresses.

Addressing the tension between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Croft told the Sky Sports F1 podcast after the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP:

"I am not sure everything is how [Red Bull Team Principal] Christian Horner would like it and how the team would like it for a smooth domination. They are dominating Formula 1 on the track but they came very close to not having that one-two in Bahrain and had issues [in the race in Saudi Arabia]."

"In the cooldown room after the race, there was still friction between the two drivers. Checo [Perez] was not a happy man at being asked to do target lap times that were slower than his team-mate."

While the tension between the two drivers hasn't quite boiled over yet, it will be interesting to see how the season develops for the two Red Bull drivers.

