Create

“The man is an icon!”: Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans at the Wales Bonner show with his outfit

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jun 22, 2023 18:06 IST
Lewis Hamilton at the Wales Bonner Fashion Show in Paris in 2023 (Image via Twitter/@GQSports)
Lewis Hamilton at the Wales Bonner Fashion Show in Paris in 2023 (Image via Twitter/@GQSports)

Lewis Hamilton was once again spotted attending a fashion show during a one-week break in the F1 calendar.

The seven-time world champion previously visited Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Men's collection launch show. He was also recently seen at the Wales Bonner Fashion Show in Paris. The outfit that he was wearing melted the hearts of many F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton came to the fashion show donning nothing but a beige double-breasted suit, beige pants, and beige shoes. He wore a necklace with different kinds of pearls and had brown shades on.

Lewis at the #WalesBonner show[📷: matches] #PFW https://t.co/gpIfSjLegV

As pictures of Lewis Hamilton attending and posing at the Wales Bonner fashion show circulated on Twitter, several F1 and even fashion fans swooned over how good he looked.

Here are some of the reactions:

@GQSports @LewisHamilton The man is an icon!! 🔥🔥🔥
@GQSports @LewisHamilton Not gonna lie; the fit is dope 👌🏾
@GQSports @LewisHamilton On and off the tracks @LewisHamilton always stylish! He is him 🔥
@GQSports @LewisHamilton What an amazing outfit, looking good Lewis.💜👑
@SirLewisUpdates He hugs people like he means it
@GQSports @LewisHamilton Iconic!
@GQSports @LewisHamilton https://t.co/60IIa46zjk

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his love for fashion and how he would like to work more in the field when he retires from racing. The Mercedes driver has repeatedly visited the paddock while rocking all kinds of appealing apparel.

Lewis Hamilton delighted about podium finishes but urges Mercedes to chase Red Bull in development race

Lewis Hamilton recently expressed how happy he was to once again stand on the podium by finishing in the top three. He has bagged two podium finishes in Spain and Canada.

Talking to the media, the Briton explained how tricky it was to fight Fernando Alonso, though he was satisfied with finishing third. He said:

"It's been a great weekend. Very difficult with the conditions but loving being in the car now with the car in a better window and a bit more on the right track. For us to be up there, having battles with Fernando in the Aston, and being on the second row, it's been great. To be on the podium two races in a row is really fantastic for us."
Lewis Hamilton has insisted that Mercedes should already be focusing on the development of next year's car, with Red Bull likely to be doing the same."I reckon Max’s team are already working on next year’s car, so we need to take our eye a little bit off the ball and focus. https://t.co/EnwgfQawOy

The seven-time world champion is well aware that Mercedes will be in a development race with Red Bull and Aston Martin. After speculating about how Red Bull must have already started working on their 2024 challenger, he urged his team to do the same, saying:

"We were also running fourth in Monaco, so we're definitely getting closer. And it's going to be a battle of development over the rest of the season. I reckon Max's team are already working on next year's car, so we need to take our eye a little bit off the ball and focus on next year also but happy to be up there."

Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship with 102 points. He is chasing Fernando Alonso, who is in third.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...