“The man is an icon!”: Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans at the Wales Bonner show with his outfit

Lewis Hamilton was once again spotted attending a fashion show during a one-week break in the F1 calendar.

The seven-time world champion previously visited Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Men's collection launch show. He was also recently seen at the Wales Bonner Fashion Show in Paris. The outfit that he was wearing melted the hearts of many F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton came to the fashion show donning nothing but a beige double-breasted suit, beige pants, and beige shoes. He wore a necklace with different kinds of pearls and had brown shades on.

As pictures of Lewis Hamilton attending and posing at the Wales Bonner fashion show circulated on Twitter, several F1 and even fashion fans swooned over how good he looked.

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his love for fashion and how he would like to work more in the field when he retires from racing. The Mercedes driver has repeatedly visited the paddock while rocking all kinds of appealing apparel.

Lewis Hamilton delighted about podium finishes but urges Mercedes to chase Red Bull in development race

Lewis Hamilton recently expressed how happy he was to once again stand on the podium by finishing in the top three. He has bagged two podium finishes in Spain and Canada.

Talking to the media, the Briton explained how tricky it was to fight Fernando Alonso, though he was satisfied with finishing third. He said:

"It's been a great weekend. Very difficult with the conditions but loving being in the car now with the car in a better window and a bit more on the right track. For us to be up there, having battles with Fernando in the Aston, and being on the second row, it's been great. To be on the podium two races in a row is really fantastic for us."

The Track Record @TrackRecordF1 Lewis Hamilton has insisted that Mercedes should already be focusing on the development of next year's car, with Red Bull likely to be doing the same.

The seven-time world champion is well aware that Mercedes will be in a development race with Red Bull and Aston Martin. After speculating about how Red Bull must have already started working on their 2024 challenger, he urged his team to do the same, saying:

"We were also running fourth in Monaco, so we're definitely getting closer. And it's going to be a battle of development over the rest of the season. I reckon Max's team are already working on next year's car, so we need to take our eye a little bit off the ball and focus on next year also but happy to be up there."

Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship with 102 points. He is chasing Fernando Alonso, who is in third.

