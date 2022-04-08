"The noise is amazing" - Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez swap F1 cars for Supercars

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez got their first taste of the new layout of the Australian GP as the two drivers took turns riding V8-powered supercars around the Albert Park circuit. Perez drove the challenger for the Red Bull Ampol racing team, while Alonso made use of the challenger from Tickford Racing, which has close ties with Alpine.

After the session, the Spaniard was quite satisfied, especially pointing out the sound of the V8 engine. When questioned about his feelings after his trip around the track in the car, Alonso said:

“It’s between a GT3 and a NASCAR. It’s heavier and softer on the corners, but then you feel the power, the V8... the noise is amazing. It’s good fun [to drive], because the cars a very similar to each other on the grid. They are only separated by one second, so I’ve heard, and with 25 cars, that’s amazing.”

Alonso and Perez joined the likes of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo who have tried to acclimatize themselves to the track by driving different pieces of machinery around the track.

Fernando Alonso has had a rocky start to 2022 F1 season

It's not a positive start to the season when your teammate overtakes you thrice in the first race of the season. Nor is it a great start if you trail your teammate by 12 points after only two races of the season. It's safe to say that Fernando Alonso, one of the most competitive drivers on the grid, will be looking to make amends in the third race of the season.

The two-time world champion suffered from uncharacteristically high tire-wear in Bahrain that forced him to lose out against his teammate Esteban Ocon. In the Saudi Arabian GP, he had the upper hand before his car stopped working. Alpine also revealed that Alonso will already be on his third power unit at this Australian GP.

Having said that, the Spaniard has every reason to feel positive this weekend. Alpine is well entrenched in the midfield, but compared to last season when the car was more or less seventh fastest, the car is fourth to fifth fastest this season.

Edited by Anurag C