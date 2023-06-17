The "not fantastic" Red Bull needs fine-tuning according to Max Verstappen after the first day of running

Max Verstappen feels the RB19 is going to need improvements prior to the 2023 Canadian GP in Montreal. The Dutchman was unhappy with the reduced practice session and feels the weather will play its part over the weekend.

With only 90 minutes of the second free practice session available due to the CCTV issues at the track, the Red Bull drivers had an underwhelming run. Verstappen was only able to clock the sixth fastest time of the session, which was interrupted by rain towards the end.

The Dutchman felt that the team have their work cutout fir them and that their car still needs improvements over the weekend. He felt a wet qualifying session could mixup the grid, but Sunday still remains a tricky scenario with a mix of showers and dry weather. Reflecting upon his first run around the Montreal circuit, Verstappen said:

“It wasn’t very straightforward with basically no running in FP1, it was the same for everyone. At least we could get a bit of running in FP2. We still have a bit of work to do. The car is not fantastic at the moment over the bumps and kerbs. It’s still not too bad, but we definitely need to fine tune a few things. But again, you see now it’s raining… Probably tomorrow it’s raining, but then maybe on Sunday it’s dry again. A bit more of a tricky session, but sometimes you have those days. Probably tomorrow is going to be very wet, so that normally always brings a few surprises in qualifying. Then we’ll see what the weather will do on Sunday.”

Max Verstappen feels rivals had a better day than Red Bull

Max Verstappen claimed that the bumps and kerbs on the Montreal track are hurting the performance of their car. Acknowledging the limitations of the RB19, the Dutchman stated that improvements need to be made before Sunday to maximise their potential in the race. The 25-year-old felt that their rivals had a better day than Red Bull during free practice, but was not too worried about being outperformed by them.

Asked about the improvements made by other teams, Verstappen said:

“Yeah, let’s see. I mean, I think we didn’t have a good day, maybe they had a good day. We know our limitations with the car and probably on the track like it is now with the bumps and the kerbs, it’s definitely not suiting our package for now, but I will try to find a few improvements.”

Asked what he expects the pecking order to be in qualifying and the race, the Dutchman said:

“Yeah, let’s see. I mean, probably tomorrow is going to be very wet, so that normally always brings a few surprises in qualifying, and I will see what the weather will do on Sunday.”

Ideally one can expect Red Bull to sort out their setup changes by FP3, but the wet weather forecast for qualifying and mixed weather forecast for the race could change the pecking order. Max Verstappen currently leads the championship by 53 points. The Dutchman’s practice sessions were no different from session topper Lewis Hamilton, who had similar things to say. Outpaced by the Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari in practice, Red Bull definitely have their work cutout for them the weekend.

