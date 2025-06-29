"The old dog wasn't offering any handouts": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's masterful defense against Gabriel Bortoleto during the F1 Austrian GP

Fernando Alonso delivered a sublime performance at the Austrian GP, where he successfully fended off Gabriel Bortoleto to keep his track position. Alonso, fighting hard in his old tires, managed to defend his position from the Kick Sauber driver and picked up important Championship points for him and his team. As the race concluded, fans reacted on social media and hailed the oldest driver on the grid.

Alonso and Bortoleto were battling for P7 near the end of the race. Bortoleto, who pitted twice, had the advantage of fresher tires compared to the Aston Martin driver in front. Despite this, he failed to dislodge the two-time world champion from his position, thanks to the latter's tactical display of defence.

In the end, Alonso kept his apprentice at bay and finished the race in P7, behind Liam Lawson. Bortoleto, on the other hand, started his race from P8 and came home in the same position.

Once the race came to an end, fans shared their reactions to the Fernando Alonso versus Gabriel Bortoleto battle. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "The old dog wasn't offering any handouts."

LawVS @LawVSX LINK The old dog wasn't offering any handouts

"Alonso still got it, holy moly," wrote another fan.

gu @gustavo_arana_ LINK Alonso still got it, holy moly

A fan wrote, "Great race craft from Fernando, showing how it's done, and that he still has it."

"Incredible Job from Alonso to make the 1 stop work and hold Bortoleto behind with way fresher tyres at the end. Amazing drive!" wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "He literally slowed to save his tires and defend the last couple of laps! Just master class!"

"Master showing Student how it's done," wrote a fan.

With his P8, Bortoleto secured his first-ever F1 Championship points, and Fernando Alonso was the first driver to get out of his car and congratulate him.

Gabriel Bortoleto shared his thoughts on his battle with Fernando Alonso

Following the conclusion of the Austrian GP, Gabriel Bortoleto let his feelings known on his on-track battle with Fernando Alonso. Here's what the Kick Sauber driver said (via Sky Sports):

"Well, actually, you know, when I was approaching him, I was like, he was not going to give me such a hard time, and I could catch Lawson, and then when I arrived it was like he was fighting for the world championship."

"We had such a great fight, and he just shows his level of experience, and talent, you know, it was just amazing. He gave me a hug after we finished the race and he said he was super happy for me," Bortoleto further added.

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the victory ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home in P3 and P4, respectively. George Russell wrapped up the Top-five.

