The one F1 statistic that shows Max Verstappen eclipsing Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's level of dominance

As Max Verstappen continues his dominance, many have begun considering him to be one of the greatest-ever F1 drivers. Even though he has nowhere near as much success as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, he now leads in one particular statistic that showcases an F1 driver's dominance in the sport.

After the infamous 2021 F1 season, where Verstappen and Hamilton locked horns in an intense title battle, the former has dominated the sport. The FIA changed the technical regulations in 2022, which Red Bull was able to implement brilliantly in its cars. This allowed Verstappen to win races left, right, and center and easily clinch the 2022 and 2023 F1 drivers' championships.

The stat in which Verstappen has surpassed Hamilton and Schumacher is the highest win rate over a 50-race period in F1 history.

From the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP to the 2024 F1 Chinese GP, 50 races have taken place. Thirty-nine out of these 50 races were won by Max Verstappen alone, making his win rate percentage 78%.

Compared to this, both Hamilton and Schumacher's maximum win rate over a 50-race period is 62%. While Hamilton achieved this around 2021, Schumacher achieved it around 2004.

Other drivers who also had a high win rate percentage in a 50-race period were Ayron Senna (46% around 1991), Sebastian Vettel (46% around 2014) and Jim Clark (44% around 1968).

Former F1 team boss reckons Max Verstappen could surpass Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's title record

Back in 2023, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan felt that Max Verstappen is potentially on his way to break Lewis Hamilton's and Michael Schumacher's title records.

As of now, both Hamilton and Schumacher hold the record for the maximum number of F1 driver titles, which is seven. Ever since Verstappen started dominating the sport, however, many in the F1 space, including Eddie Jordan, reckon the Dutchman could surpass both legendary racers.

Speaking on Formula for Success podcast in March 2023, Jordan claimed that if everything goes well for the Red Bull star, he could win 10 world championships. He added that Hamilton needs to hurry and beat Schumacher's title record before Verstappen does.

“If everything stays well with Max, and I’m hoping that it will mentally and physically and everything to do with the car, Max is gonna hit 10 World Championships. Because he’s that young and that good. How fast is he? He’s just ridiculous. I think Lewis needs to get on his bike and hurry up and get number eight because it’s soon to be passed up by Max,” Jordan said (via Sportskeeda).

As of now, Max Verstappen has three world championships and is a favorite to win the title this year as well.