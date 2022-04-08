"The one I really want to see is South Africa" - Lewis Hamilton reveals which circuit he is most excited to see added to F1 calendar

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he wants South Africa on the F1 calendar in the near future.

The driver expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix but hopes the sport will return to South Africa in the coming years.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is all the buzz in the F1 world, with most, if not all, drivers expressing their enthusiasm to go racing in Sin City.

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about his F1 desire and said:

"It's amazing the relationship we have now [with the United States, three races, that's going to be awesome. It will be good for the business, with Vegas an awesome addition."

"I've not seen the track layout so I don't really know how that will be but just being there, the spectacle, I welcome it. But the one I really want to see is South Africa. That's the next one I want to hear announced."

Speaking about his African ancestry, Hamilton added:

"Well, we're pretty much on every other continent so why not. Ultimately, my ancestors are from there, so it's important for me personally, and it's important for the sport to go there."

Lewis Hamilton should not be counted out of 2022 title race, claims Damon Hill

Former world champion Damon Hill claims Lewis Hamilton should not be counted out of the 2022 title race based on Mercedes' dismal performance in the first two races.

When questioned Hamilton's chances of fighting and even winning the title, Hill said he couldn't see why that couldn't be the case, especially with the season being so long.

The 1996 world champion said:

“I don’t see why not. He’s a long shot. The betting odds are apparently quite long so it might be worth a tipple on Lewis [Hamilton]. As I’ve said before, this is going to be a long, old battle. We will not remember the first few races of this season by the time we get to halfway through. It’s going to be a slog - 23 grands prix.”

The Briton also added that Red Bull and Ferrari's battle at the top of the table could allow Hamilton to sneak back into championship contention. Hill said:

“And if you’ve got a battle going on at the front and you haven’t got a dominant team then it’s unlikely they will get that far ahead. So it’s highly likely Mercedes could get in the mix, and don’t forget George Russell is in there as well, he’s doing a fine job, and may even take points off the other guys as well.”

The seven-time world champion finished P7 and P13 at the end of the first two free practice sessions in Australia, promising greater performances over the weekend.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh