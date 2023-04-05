The one word Ted Kravitz used to describe 2023 F1 Australian GP

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz summed up the 2023 F1 Australian GP in one interesting word.

The race at Albert Park was the most chaotic Grand Prix so far in the 2023 season. It had three red flags, eight retirements and several safety and virtual safety cars. So, Kravitz picked 'red' as the one word to describe the race Down Under.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he talked about how Australia has iron-rich red soil and how keen he was to see it when he was flying above the country. However, he soon shifted his focus to the race and spoke about Red Bull and how they were not as dominant as they could have been. Max Verstappen won the race, but his teammate Sergio Perez started from the back due to locking up in the qualifying session.

Karvitz also spoke about the three red flags being the main reason why he picked the word 'red' to describe the Australian GP:

"I'm gonna go with red. ... we also had Red Bull, not quite dominating the weekend in the way that they have. They didn't get a 1-2 for the first time this season, but they did win.

"And we talk about the traps the bear traps that or the possum traps or the Tasmanian devil traps or the other marsupials traps that Max Verstappen managed to avoid, so it is, you know, Red Bull. But obviously red flags, yeah, that's why I'm going with red."

Three red flags are quite rare in a Grand Prix, especially on a track that's not considered the most dangerous circuit on the calendar. So, Kravitz chose the word 'red' to sum up the Australian GP.

Ted Kravitz shows empathy towards ex-F1 race director Michael Masi at 2023 Australian GP

Former F1 race director Michael Masi was seen around the paddock during the Australian GP.

Masi grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons after the incidents at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2021. However, Kravitz showed empathy towards the Australian and said that he was only visiting the race as a normal human being:

"I don't really ... well, I do want to get into it, you know I do. But I won't. What's he doing in Australia? He's in charge of the V8 Supercars, the Australian Touring Cars now. But what's he doing coming back into the Formula 1 paddock? No matter what your allegiances were in 2021, you have to remember he's still a human being."

It's been more than a year since the controversial Abu Dhabi GP in 2021. Though F1 has moved on since Masi's departure, several figures in the paddock and fans get a sour taste in their mouth when they see the ex-race director.

