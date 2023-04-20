“The most pathetic TP in the paddock”: F1 fans react to Red Bull boss’ claim of more than 6 teams breaching cost cap last season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was subject to criticism by fans after he released a statement about teams breaching the cost cap in the 2022 season.

He apparently mentioned that as many as six teams on the F1 grid would have breached the budget in 2022.

He said:

"A danger for 2022 is that there could be six teams in the breach of the [cost] cap."

Since Red Bull already breached the cost cap in 2021, Horner's statement about more teams breaching it the following season was met with huge backlash and doubts on the internet. While some fans were agitated about the fact that similar statements were released by him in 2021 as well, others doubted that the team might have breached the cap again in the 2022 season.

Here are some of the best reactions to Red Bull's statements from the internet:

"Last year this Karen called it a “confidentiality issue” when other teams knew about their cheating scandal before it was made public. The same clown is now talking about other teams."

The same clown is now talking about other teams.

Jirayr Kembikian @JKembikian @Planet_F1 I’m curious how such a claim can be possible. Does he have access to other teams financial statements? 🤔 @Planet_F1 I’m curious how such a claim can be possible. Does he have access to other teams financial statements? 🤔😂

"cool. less wind tunnel time for those 6 teams could result in interesting experiments on their part!"

BOLO LA TBLA @Jessla89 @Planet_F1 cool. less wind tunnel time for those 6 teams could result in interesting experiments on their part! @Planet_F1 cool. less wind tunnel time for those 6 teams could result in interesting experiments on their part!

"Not surprised that teams choose to breach cost cap when the penalty for a breach (<5%) has been set at a fine of 3x breach amount + an small reduction in wind tunnel time. Had FIA taken the 2021 WDC off RBR after they breached, teams would be more likely to stick to the rules"

Had FIA taken the 2021 WDC off RBR after they breached, teams would be more likely to stick to the rules @Planet_F1 Not surprised that teams choose to breach cost cap when the penalty for a breach (<5%) has been set at a fine of 3x breach amount + an small reduction in wind tunnel time.Had FIA taken the 2021 WDC off RBR after they breached, teams would be more likely to stick to the rules @Planet_F1 Not surprised that teams choose to breach cost cap when the penalty for a breach (<5%) has been set at a fine of 3x breach amount + an small reduction in wind tunnel time.Had FIA taken the 2021 WDC off RBR after they breached, teams would be more likely to stick to the rules

Red Bull boss felt inflation could be the reason for budget breach by multiple teams

The Red Bull team principal made a statement about six teams going over budget back in December 2022. While at it, he mentioned that mere inflation was not expected to rise this much, and thus could be the reason for teams breaching the cost cap. He stated:

"I think what we have set is a precedent. And it sets a precedent for 2022. And a danger for 2022 is that there could be six teams in breach of the cap. Energy prices have been exponential, but thankfully we’ve been protected from that. But there is that chance that several teams, many of which have stated it during F1 commission meetings, will break the cap this year."

However, nothing has been indicated by the F1 officials just yet. The report for the 2022 season's finances will perhaps come later, just like it did for the previous season. Only at that point in time will it be revealed which teams have breached the budget, if any.

