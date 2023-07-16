“The people who build the best car deserve it”: Valtteri Bottas disagrees with Lewis Hamilton over F1 rule change

Valtteri Bottas disagrees with former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on the rule change that the latter suggested to the FIA about limiting a team's performance upon their domination.

This happened last month when Hamilton was talking about Red Bull's dominance this season, mentioning that the team at the top should have their performance limited to keep the sport more competitive.

Speaking to PlanetF1, Bottas stated that a team deserves the car they've worked on, and so is the case with Max Verstappen.

"I think they deserve it. They’ve done a great job with the car. They seem to have a really strong team overall."

There are other measures that the FIA follows making sure that the competitiveness of the sport is maintained. One of these things is limiting the wind tunnel time as the team at the top gets the least amount of time. This is one of the things that Valtteri Bottas mentioned:

"I don’t see a point of trying to limit someone’s performance. I think already, with the regulations nowadays, if you win the Constructors Championship’, you are already then penalised in terms of wind tunnel time."

Notably, Lewis Hamilton was one of the drivers who dominated the sport from the start of the turbo hybrid era until the 2020 season. Bottas was his teammate and the two were ruthless on the entire grid. The latter mentioned that the performances would be stabilized and added that the best car deserves to win:

"So I think, in the longer term, that will stabilise things. It’s the nature of the sport. There are always periods when somebody’s dominating, and so on, so I wouldn’t change anything – it’s the name of the game. The people who build the best car deserve it."

Lewis Hamilton fears a three-year Red Bull domination

Lewis Hamilton spoke about Red Bull's domination before, and recently, he also mentioned that the team could go on to dominate for the next three seasons. He feels that Max Verstappen will be the one to win the most in the sport:

"There is a chance that Red Bull, with the cost cap and the way it’s set up now, they’re so far ahead that they could dominate for the next three years."

Lewis Hamilton also stated that there should be a 'conversation' to 'make it better.'

"And maybe for the Verstappen fans that’s enjoyable, and of course for Max it is, but I’m just saying for our sport we definitely need to have the conversation of how we can try and make it better," the Brit said.