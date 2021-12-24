"The relationship must be recovered" - F1 CEO wants to 'mend' Mercedes-Red Bull relations

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the fractious relationship between Mercedes and Red Bull F1 team needs to be mended as they are detrimental to the sport. Domenicali collected the Lorenzo Bandini Award at a function in Italy. At the event, the F1 boss asserted the need to mend the toxic atmosphere between the rival teams.

Speaking to Autosport, Domenicali said:

“We will have to evaluate day-by-day the relationship that must be recovered between Red Bull and Mercedes, to avoid the personal clashes that we have seen that serve no benefit.”

Negative dynamics between the rival teams have often ruined the atmosphere in F1. Domenicali believes there needs to be an intervention on this to repair the relationship between Red Bull and Mercedes. The F1 CEO believes there are unsettled and unresolved issues between the two rival squads. This is especially after an intense season in which they fought on track and politically off-track.

F1 CEO Domenicali is in talks with the new FIA President to address the issues from Abu Dhabi

New FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has the fallout and controversy from the Abu Dhabi GP as his first matter of concern in the new job. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed they are working together with the new president of the sport's regulatory body to resolve issues before the 2022 season.

The F1 CEO spoke about his talks with the new FIA president and said:

“We talked about the priorities he will have to face, and there are many. At this stage, it is right to remain silent so as not to create further controversy in an area that was very overheated. But I would like to say that we come from an extraordinary season, followed by more than two billion people.”

The FIA plays an integral role in regulating F1 and other forms of motorsport. However, the decision by their Racing Director Michael Masi on the last lap of the penultimate race of the season has drawn flack. It has tarnished the reputation of the organization and the sport.

