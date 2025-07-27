"The right level of toxicity lol": Fans react to the awkward Jos Verstappen interview with Nico Rosberg

Fans reacted after former F1 driver Nico Rosberg had a daunting interaction with Jos Verstappen regarding Christian Horner's sacking from Red Bull Racing. Verstappen mentioned that he was "fine with everything."

The 2025 F1 Belgian GP is Red Bull's first weekend without Christian Horner as their team principal. In a surprise move, the team announced his departure earlier this month. However, this decision was anticipated earlier as well, when Horner was accused of "inappropriate behavior" by a former crew member, which led to an internal investigation.

Around the time, Jos Verstappen had reportedly mentioned that Horner should no longer be a part of the team. Heading into Belgium, Sky Sports' F1 pundit Nico Rosberg confronted Verstappen about the same. The latter replied that it was a long time ago and that he had nothing to say in the matter. Rosberg's interview then took a rather sarcastic tone.

"That was one and a half year ago. It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine," Jos Verstappen said.

"Now you're quiet," Rosberg replied.

Most fans found this exchange quite hilarious as they praised Rosberg for his sarcasm on social media.

"The right level of toxicity lol"

StangNando @StangNando LINK The right level of toxicity lol

"Epic interview couldn’t stop laughing. Brundle and Britney hit him hard," a fan wrote.

"always love Nico for this," another fan mentioned.

Fans kept appreciating the 2016 F1 World Champion for his fearless approach towards Jos Verstappen.

"Nico! Drama queen! Just make sure you’re sharp, cause we all know Jos can snap in a blink. Be ready to dodge & weave!" A comment read.

Sussh @infamoslypoetic LINK Nico is savage 😭

Dave Stubbs @DaveStubbs14 LINK 😂😂 he doesn’t give a shit and I love it

"It was a long time in the making" Nico Rosberg on Christian Horner's sacking

Christian Horner's sacking was a shock for many. Although it was a trending topic last year, shortly after the internal investigation against him, there was seemingly no further action in the following months. However, the news broke out unexpectedly.

While it was just as shocking for Nico Rosberg, he mentioned that this was bound to happen, following the incidents last year.

“It was a big, big shock and surprise to everybody – including a surprise to him. He didn’t see it coming at all, nor did anybody in the team," Nico Rosberg said (via Sky). "But of course, it was a long time in the making. It was coming from last year, from all the issues that he’d been having there, so I think this was just a result of that."

He also stated that there is no guarantee of the actual reason behind his sacking.

"But nobody really still knows 100 per cent what exactly happened."

Laurent Mekies, who was serving as the Racing Bulls' team principal, took over Horner's position at Red Bull Racing. As mentioned, the Belgian GP is the first race in the team's history without Horner as their team principal.

