  "The scandal continues": F1 World sent into a frenzy after Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff's alleged picture together goes viral

“The scandal continues”: F1 World sent into a frenzy after Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff’s alleged picture together goes viral

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:57 GMT
Fans react as photo of Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff surfaces online.
Fans react as photo of Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff surfaces online. [Images via Getty]

Max Verstappen and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff have been spotted together on the latter's yacht in Sardinia, Italy, as pictures of the two hanging out together have surfaced online. This has sent the F1 world into a frenzy and fans online are wondering what the two discussed during their meeting.

A move for Verstappen to Mercedes did not materialize as the driver was unable to trigger an exit clause in his Red Bull contract as he sits third in the Drivers' championship after the Hungarian GP. The Dutchman has also personally confirmed that he will stay at Milton Keynes for at least another year.

This ended weeks of speculation about Verstappen's future, but talks have been reignited yet again after he was spotted with Mercedes F1 CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff in his yacht at Sardinia on Tuesday (Aug 12). The pair seem to be enjoying time off during the summer break together at the Italian island.

Fans on X have reacted to this spectacular revelation online, with many wondering what this means for the 4x world champion's future.

"The scandal continues," wrote one fan.
"pack it up yall we’re seeing max in merc for 2027," wrote another user.
"So locked in for 2027 it's not funny," said yet another fan.
Here are some more reactions:

"I knew toto is hiding something and he was lying," said another fan.
"Situationship hit so hard that they had to get together to talk," joked another user.
"Where there is smoke, there is fire," alleged another fan.
Max Verstappen was heavily rumored to be heading to Mercedes as early as 2026 just over a month ago. Toto Wolff even admitted that he was in discussions with the reigning world champion. Verstappen may have decided to stay at Red Bull in 2026 for now, but a move in 2027 cannot be ruled out.

Max Verstappen recently claimed that he has a personal relationship with Toto Wolff

Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen explained that he has a personal relationship with Toto Wolff, without having a professional one, while clarifying his future plans ahead of the Hungarian GP. The pair were both in Sardinia at the same time prior to the British Grand Prix in July as well.

This had also given fire to rumors of the driver potentially meeting with the Mercedes team boss. But Verstappen clarified that the two just happened to be at the same place at the same time.

"I mean, there are more people on the island than just me and Toto and the family. So, yeah, if you go to the same island, it can happen," said Verstappen. [via RacingNews365]
"You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don't have a working relationship with someone," he added. [via Formula1.com]

Now, the two have been spotted together in the same place yet again, and fans aren't convinced that this is simply a coincidence.

It was also reported that part of the reason why Verstappen is staying at Red Bull in 2026 is to analyze what the pecking order would be going into the new regulations.

Hence, a move to Mercedes in 2027 cannot be ruled out for the driver, who has been an attractive proposition to Wolff before he took his first steps in F1 back in 2015.

