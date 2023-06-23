The shocking Max Verstappen statistic that shows how dominant the Red Bull driver has been since Baku

Max Verstappen has absolutely dominated the first half of the 2023 season and currently leads his closest competitor and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 69 points in the championship.

The reigning world champion has won six out of eight completed races thus far, with the other race wins going to Perez. Interestingly, after four rounds, both Red Bull drivers were tied on two race wins.

But since Verstappen's epic comeback win in Miami, where he passed the Mexican driver to claim victory, he hasn't looked back. Interestingly, Max Verstappen has won every single race since the race in Baku.

An even more startling statistic about the Dutchman's season is that he has led almost every single lap since the Monaco GP and only missed out on the hat-trick of Grand Slams because of Hamilton's fastest lap in Monaco and Perez's fastest lap in Montreal recently.

Max Verstappen claimed that he understands the fans' frustration with his dominance

Verstappen recently stated that he understood the reason behind fans' frustration over seeing the same winner every single race.

As per RaceFans, Max Verstappen said:

“It’s nice sometimes to have good competition. Honestly, I enjoyed of course ’21 but I also enjoyed the way ’22 went. Of course in the beginning we had some reliability issues, the car was a bit heavy, but at one point the car was also really quite dominant at the end.”

“I understand of course people get a bit bored if only one team is dominating. We’ve seen it also at Mercedes, we’ve seen it with Ferrari in the past, we’ve seen it with Red Bull in the past. So for sure, I hope that more teams can get together, then at least even if you have a little issue or whatever or you can’t get the set-up fully in 100% then there’s another team to win.”

Verstappen also spoke about the added motivation of winning from the front, adding:

“For me, there’s probably even more motivation because you know that you have a winning car. When you sometimes come to weekends when you are in P5 or whatever is the best – I mean, that’s still very good, but it’s probably less motivating than when you come to a race and you know that you can win.”

It will be interesting how long the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull lasts in the future.

