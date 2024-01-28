"The sport I love is dying": F1 fans react to reports of another American street race being a possibility

F1 fans were left surprised after reports emerged of the possibility of another street race in the USA in the coming years.

The sport has been growing in popularity multi-folds over the past couple of years due to the success of the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'. It has brought in many young fans and F1 has been cashing on the wave.

In 2023, the sport hosted three races in the USA, two of them being street races in Miami and Las Vegas. The two races were added in 2022 and 2023, respectively, with Austin being the third. The SBNation now report that there is a possibility of yet another street race, after Formula 1 announced one in Madrid from 2026.

Formula 1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the reports, with one fan claiming that the sport he loved was dying, saying:

"I am absolutely sick to death of Liberty Media. They're ruining this sport. Another race in America, and likely a street track...The sport I love is dying."

Here are some more reactions:

F1 announces a race in Madrid from the 2026 season, leaves Barcelona race in doubt

F1 announced that it will be holding a street race in Madrid from the 2026 season. It will take over the mantle of the Spanish GP that was held in Barcelona for many years.

The newly announced race in the Spanish capital has cast doubts over the contract of the race in Barcelona that happens annually at the Circuit de Catalunya. Speaking with F1.com, Domecali spoke about the race in Barcelona:

"For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify here, the fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future. Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future.

"Spain was a market that, just a couple of years ago, was not in the center of our eyes. Now it is very important."

It will be interesting to see if Spain hosts two races from the 2026 season or if the race in Barcelona is replaced by Madrid. The potential loss of the race at Circuit de Catalunya will be a blow for the fans as it would signal the loss of another permanent track in favor of a street race.