"The sport that made him a billionaire. Such a nasty place!"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton feeling targeted by FIA in jewelry saga

Lewis Hamilton's Vanity Fair interview appears to have caught the eye of everyone watching the sport. Having said that, there were some parts of the interview that have not gone down well with the fans, especially the extract where the Mercedes driver said that he felt targeted by the FIA in the jewelry row earlier this year.
Reacting to Lewis Hamilton's comments in the interview, fans called him out for his comments on being targeted and pointed out how much the sport has given him throughout his life. Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:
"Ah the sport that has made him a billionaire and gave him so so much. Such a nasty place to be !"
"The hypocrisy of it laughable and it's clearly unenforceable; the precedent is already set. What a classic own goal by the new president."
"This is just slanders at this point, baseless accusation based on feelings and subjectivity. Lewis Hamilton should be ashamed!!!"
"Couldn’t care what he says. This guy has an opinion on everything, just to be in the limelight."
"Lol all the lulu fan girls. It appears he was targeted by the fia because he was the only one to whinge like a child about it. Who else wears as much jewellery as this dipshit. Ofcourse it's going to look like that. So one eyed all of you."
"Talented guy but he can be such a baby"
"Always happens with F1 drivers when they become very successful. It all becomes personal and all about them. MS was the same. In the end paranoia sets in."
"I think they have to be fireproof. They have a jewellery law which upsets Hamilton."
"Well, as he is the only F1 driver who clanks around under a pile of bling, (who needs to wear three watches?) the cap seems to fit."
Lewis Hamilton talks about the anguish post-2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
In the Vanity Fair interview, Lewis Hamilton reflected on the moments after the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP ended and he lost the title. Reminiscing about the aftermath, he revealed how he struggled with the idea of wanting to continue in the sport.
Hamilton said:
“You can see it’s starting to unfold in a way. My worst fears came alive. I thought ‘no way’ they’re going to take this away from me. Absolutely not. That’s not going to happen. Right? I can’t describe in words how I felt. I can remember sitting there in my car, in disbelief.”
“Then I realized I had to take off my seat belt, get out of there, get out of the car, find strength. I didn’t have it. It was one of my toughest moments in a long, long time. I knew what had happened, I knew certain decisions had been made and why. I knew something was not right. I wondered if I wanted to continue.”
The Vanity Fair interview is surely an interesting read and has stirred up quite a storm in the last few days.