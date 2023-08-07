The staggering statistic that shows Red Bull's all-round superiority over everyone on the F1 grid

Red Bull have dominated the sport in every metric this season as they have won every single race and apart from three instances, have captured every single pole position as well. However, there is another area where the Austrian team have shown their superiority and that is pit stops.

The world champions have always been very fast and efficient when it came to pit stops and serving their drivers during the races. Over the past couple of seasons, the team have held the world record for the fastest pit stops in the history of F1. But since the introduction of heavier 18-inch tyres it has become difficult to get closer to that world record.

Red Bull thus far have recorded six of the fastest 15 pitstops in the first 12 races. Interestingly, they have served Sergio Perez all six times and even recorded a time of 1.98s in Hungary this season. The pit crew of the team rarely makes any mistakes when it comes to pit stops and have always been alert through strategic changes mid-race.

There are also some claims that Red Bull might win every single race and create another record. Helmut Marko said:

“If you think logical, then no [because a lot of things can go wrong during a single race weekend]. But we never thought that we could win the first 12 races as well, so why not now I have to say.”

Mercedes team boss speaks on Red Bull's dominance this season

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he was unsure whether there were any similarities between their and Red Bull's dominance but credited their rivals for their recent success.

Speaking with Autosport, Wolff said:

“I don't know whether our dominance was similar or less as I think we had years where we did it in the same way, but at least we had two cars that were fighting each other. So that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone, and that's not the case at the moment."

“It is what it is and I often say that it's a meritocracy and it's up to us to fight back. Did we expect that gap? Certainly not. I think with the last step of upgrade, it seems they have another advantage that they were able to exploit. But again, it always gets me back to the point of we have just got to dig in and do the best possible job.”

It will be interesting to see if any team can catch up to Red Bull in this generation of cars.