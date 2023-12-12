"The strength of the guys who become world champions": F1 pundit picks one area where Charles Leclerc falls short compared to Max Verstappen

F1 pundit Johnny Herbert pinpoints one of Charles Leclerc's weaknesses, which prevents him from reaching the levels on which Max Verstappen operates. The Ferrari driver is considered one of the best drivers on the current grid, but he has yet to win a world championship.

Speaking to PlanetF1, Herbert claimed that Charles Leclerc has made a lot of mistakes, something we don't see with Max Verstappen. Though he reportedly admits that there were a few mistakes from both the world champions, when they were winning the titles, they hardly had any hiccups.

He said:

“If I was to be critical, the only thing that I suppose we’ve all seen are those mistakes. And those mistakes is something you don’t see from Max, you don’t really see that from Lewis. There have been a couple maybe in the last couple of years, but I think overall, when he was winning the championships, they did not happen.”

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Herbert gave examples of legendary drivers like Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and Niki Lauda, claiming how they hardly made mistakes and won multiple world championships. He reportedly stated that whichever driver generally makes more mistakes can never put themselves in a position to clinch the world title.

He said:

“That’s the strength of the guys who become world champions, you go all the way back to Senna and Prost and Lauda and people like that, they just have that ability to do it every single time without making the errors that we do see other drivers make. And those drivers who make those errors generally can never quite turn it around to then put themselves in a position to win a World Championship.”

Charles Leclerc came the closest to winning the world championship in 2022, when he was in proper contention at the beginning of the season. However, his and Ferrari's performance dipped while Max Verstappen continued to consistently win races. The Monagasque ended the season in second place with 308 points.

Charles Leclerc was eager to race more after the 2023 F1 season ended

Charles Leclerc's hunger to race was not satisfied after the 2023 F1 season. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Ferrari driver claimed that he cannot wait to hop back in the car in 2024. The Monagasque revealed that since his team was on the right track in terms of development, he is even more eager to get back on track again.

He said:

"I wish there were more races. I can’t wait to hop back on the car and see where we are next year. What motivates me is that the year went in the positive way. The upgrades went in the right way."

Expand Tweet

Leclerc finished fifth in the 2023 F1 drivers' championship by scoring 206 points.