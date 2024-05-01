Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen is worried about Red Bull falling apart after Adrian Newey's exit from the team. The F1 aero wizard will leave the team after serving with them for 19 years. The move casts further shadows on the future of other top personnel in Red Bull, including star driver Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has won 3 F1 titles on the trot and is the favorite to follow in Sebastian Vettel's footsteps and win 4 successive titles with Red Bull. However, the recent internal power struggle in the Red Bull camp may see the Dutch Lion leave for pastures new.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Verstappen Sr. expressed his concerns about the future of Red Bull after Adrian Newey's departure was made public. He said:

"The team is in danger of falling apart. I was afraid of that earlier this year. For internal peace, it is important that key people stay on board. That is not the case now. (Adrian) Newey is leaving and earlier this year it also looked like Helmut would be sent away. For the future, that is not good.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been vocal about Max Verstappen being his number 1 choice to replace Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen's father, Jos, also has a good relationship with the Mercedes boss and is reportedly set to hold talks with the Silver Arrows after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull team boss speaks up on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez lineup for 2025

Christian Horner discussed the possibility of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez driving for Red Bull in 2025. The current pair have helped Red Bull secure back-to-back constructor's titles, with Max winning 3 WDC on the trot.

However, Horner insists Red Bull is in "no rush" to confirm their 2025 lineup, citing "many drivers would love to drive for them." The British Team Principal told F1.com:

“We’re happy with the pairing that we have. We just want to make sure that the level of consistency that Checo has started with this season maintains and, in due course, we’ll evaluate those options. At this point in time, we’re very happy with the line-up that we have, so there’s no imminent rush to announce the full driver line-up for 2025."

F1 heads to Miami this week, a place where Max Verstappen has not lost in 3 years. He has won 6 consecutive races in the United States since 2021. Can the Dutch Lion ignore the drama surrounding Red Bull and win 7-in-a-row on US soil?