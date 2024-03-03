“The team is in danger of being torn apart”: Max Verstappen’s father Jos takes shots at Red Bull TP Christian Horner

Reigning F1 World champion Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has demanded the sacking of Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Tensions have plagued the Red Bull Racing camp after a female employee accused team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior.

Following an internal investigation, Horner was cleared of the allegations. However, less than 24 hours after his clearance, a dossier containing screenshots of several inappropriate text messages sent by Horner was circulated online mere days before the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen's father Jos condemned the Austrian outfit's continued partnership with Horner, expressing concern about the current state of affairs within the team. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the senior Verstappen said:

"There is tension here while he remains in position."

"The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

Max Verstappen's father denies involvement in leaked text messages

Despite speculation on social media suggesting Jos Verstappen's involvement in leaking the alleged WhatsApp conversations, he has vehemently denied any participation in the saga. Speaking to Dutch outlet De Limburger, Jos said:

"The biggest nonsense! Why on earth would I do that? I only want one thing and that is for my son to be in a good place and can act in a calm environment. But instead, things are now on fire. This doesn't help anyone, does it? Especially not Max."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen looked as dominant as ever as he raced to an emphatic victory during the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Starting from pole position, the Dutchman converted his qualifying success to kick off his fourth title defense in style.

Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, finished second ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Following the race, Christian Horner addressed questions regarding his future with Red Bull. When asked if he would continue his role heading into the second race of the season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Horner said (via Daily Mail):

"Absolutely I've always been confident I'll be here."