“The teams are looking at the piece of cake”: FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and less races in the future

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has voiced his support for an increase in the number of teams participating in F1, alongside a reduction in the number of races.

His statement comes on the heels of the recent approval of the US-based Andretti organization's bid to enter the world of Formula 1. They will do so in collaboration with General Motors' renowned Cadillac brand.

The FIA president was empathetic for the teams on the grid, acknowledging their concerns about the growing competitive landscape. Highlighting the importance of balancing the interests of all stakeholders involved, he said:

"The teams are looking at the piece of cake. I understand their worries… But our worries are different."

Sulayem underscored the need for accommodating a greater number of teams within the Formula 1 framework. He pointed out that circuits are designed to accommodate up to 12 teams, suggesting that the current ratio of races to teams may be askew and said:

"Saying no to a team which has been approved by the FIA - it's very hard.

"I think the number of races is too much [rather] than the number of teams. We need more teams and fewer races."

FIA should be "begging" for original equipment manufacturers to join F1: Mohammed ben Sulayem

Sulayem's vision extends beyond Andretti's entry into the sport. He advocated for a proactive approach in inviting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to join the F1 ecosystem.

Emphasizing the need for active engagement with potential entrant, he said:

"The FIA should be asking, begging, OEMs to come in. We should not just say no to them."

Sulayem's aspirations include a diverse representation of teams on the grid. He envisioned a future where American and Chinese teams, equipped with their own power units and drivers, contribute to the global tapestry of Formula 1.

Painting a detailed picture of a more internationally inclusive and competitive F1 landscape, the FIA president emphasized:

"If you say: 'What is my dream?' It is to fill up the 12 [team slots] and to have one US team from an OEM and a [power unit] and a driver from there. And then go to China maybe and ask for the same thing and do it."

The green light given to Andretti's venture and Sulayem's resolute advocacy for increased participation could bring about plenty of change in the F1 landscape. The sport appears poised for transformative growth in the seasons ahead.