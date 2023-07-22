“The Toto table smash is back”: George Russell getting knocked out in Q1 angers Mercedes boss as F1 fans chuckle

The Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session took an unexpected turn as the 2022 pole-sitter, George Russell, found himself knocked out in Q1. It was much to the dismay of Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff.

Russell surprisingly failed to advance from the first qualifying session, leaving Wolff visibly frustrated and fans amused by his animated reaction.

The British driver struggled during the qualifying session, and the tension was palpable as he faced the possibility of elimination. As he embarked on his final lap in Q1, he was already in a precarious position, sitting in the danger zone of the time sheets.

However, George Russell's hopes for a quick improvement were dashed. He failed to better his lap time, ultimately ending up a disappointing 18th on the grid.

As the TV cameras panned to the Mercedes garage, they caught the usually composed Toto Wolff slamming his fist on the table in frustration. The Mercedes team boss had visibly high expectations for his young driver, and Russell's early exit from qualifying seemed to catch him off guard.

George Russell frustrated after Q1 exit

George Russell's final lap was marred by traffic in the final sector, something he voiced his complaints about over the team radio. Clearly agitated, he exclaimed:

"Don't tell me we are out? Guys. Was there any point? We were in all that traffic in Sector 3."

The unfortunate combination of a competitive midfield and traffic hindered Russell's chances of advancing, leaving him visibly disheartened and Wolff perturbed.

Meanwhile, Russell's teammate and seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, also found himself at risk of elimination.

Mercedes opted for a late completion of their final runs, leaving both drivers under pressure to perform in the closing moments of Q1. Despite the tense situation, Hamilton managed to secure his spot in Q2, advancing safely to the next round of qualifying.

The unexpected twist in George Russell's qualifying performance has left fans and experts alike speculating about the reasons behind his struggles.

As the Hungarian Grand Prix approaches, the focus now shifts to George Russell's race-day performance. With his starting position compromised, he faces an uphill battle to climb through the midfield and make his mark on the race.