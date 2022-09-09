"The track where I took my very first F1 win"- Sebastian Vettel ready to 'feel all the emotions' before last race at Italian GP

Sebastian Vettel made his first major breakthrough in the sport when he dominated the Italian GP in 2008 in a Torro Rosso.

More than a decade later, the retiring Aston Martin driver is ready to race for the last time in Monza and relieve all the old emotions.

The grid had drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, reigning world champion Kimi Raikkonen, Robert Kubica, and others when Vettel won at Monza in 2008.

All of them arguably had better cars than Vett. Yet, it was the young German that dominated the weekend to become the youngest pole sitter as well as winner in F1 history.

Vettel is now ready to experierence all those emotions at the scene of his first triumph, saying:

"I will feel all the emotions when I arrive at Monza – the track where I took my very first F1 win – for one final time."

He added that Monza provides a unique atmosphere in terms of the circuit and passion of fans.

"I have always loved the unique feel of the circuit and the challenge it provides, as well as the energy from the fans. I will feel every moment of that intensity this time."

He continued:

"The influence and characteristics of this year’s ground effect cars should be interesting – I hope that we see more action at what is typically a tough track for overtaking.”

Sebastian Vettel's team has great memories of Italian GP

Sebastian Vettel's teammate Lance Stroll also has an impressive record at Monza. The Canadian scored his first front-row start at this track in 2017.

He also scored his first podium for Racing Point (now Aston Martin) at this track in 2020, where Pierre Gasly won.

Stroll is also looking forward to this race as he tries to build on his exploits at Zandvoort where he was quicker than the German. Looking forward to the weekend, Stroll said:

"I have some fantastic Monza memories - I started on the front row in 2017 and took my first podium for Team Silverstone in 2020. It is breathtakingly fast, beautiful and challenging - I love it."

He added that the team is hopeful of points at Monza. Stroll said:

"We performed well at Spa and Baku - two similar, low-downforce circuits - but, as we have seen, it is always tough to get among the point-scoring cars. So, if we can qualify well, then we should be in the mix for some points."

Vettel has been a multiple-time winner at Monza. He has reigned supreme in 2011 and 2013 with Red Bull.

Considering his success here, it's understandable why he's emotional heading into his last Italian GP race.

