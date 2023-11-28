"The truth is in the eyes": Fans react to the picture of Mercedes and Red Bull bosses hugging each other at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were recently seen beaming and hugging each other after the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

Since their teams have been fierce rivals, especially after the 2021 F1 season, the picture raised a lot of eyebrows. The rare moment was captured and instantly went viral on several social media platforms.

Since the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has always been a focal point in the F1 community, several fans reacted to the picture. While some stated how the true feelings towards each other were clearly visible through the eyes, others hilariously asked if Horner and Wolff were drunk when the picture was taken.

A few people were also quick to notice Horner's strong grip on Wolff's neck and joked about it.

Here are some of the comments:

"The truth is in the eyes," one fan commented.

"The best Frenemies out there," another chimed in.

"Christian definitely going for the neck hold," another fan wrote.

In the past, Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses have taken slight jibes at each other in their exclusive interviews with the media. However, they have been spotted sharing a few words and laughs in the paddock as well.

Red Bull boss on why he cannot be friends with Mercedes team principal

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently explained how fierce the competition in F1 is and claimed that team principals cannot be friends, especially him and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

“It’s part of sport; it’s part of competition, and he’s incredibly easy to pull his chain. So that’s part of rivalry; that’s part of sport, isn’t it? There has to be a competitive rivalry. It’s not a garden party. We’re there to compete; we’re there to win, and every member of the team knows that, and the team that wants to beat us the most are the ones that are just up the road,” he told talkSPORT

“I’ve never been a believer in that [team principals being friends] because he’s trying hard to beat us and we’re trying to ensure that we stay ahead of him, and so I don’t see, whilst there has to be respect. I don’t see some form of false friendship. For me, it’s unrealistic,” added Horner.

Ever since the 2021 F1 season, the rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull has fired up even more, so much so that thousands of F1 fans and even pundits talk about it to this day.