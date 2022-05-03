×
Create
Notifications

"The two actually sprinted at each other" - Alpine CEO regards Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon as 'heroes who go nowhere without the team'

The driver dynamics at the team has impressed the Alpine CEO.
The driver dynamics at the team has impressed the Alpine CEO.
Charanjot Singh
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 02:45 PM IST
News

Alpine CEO Luca De Meo has nothing but praise for his drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. The two have been able to maintain a healthy relationship that has propelled the team forward.

De Meo praised them for their synergy. He added that even when they were battling on the track in Saudi Arabia, it was because both had great dynamics between them.

Test day ✔️ 124 laps in the bag. Lots learnt, now back to the sim!@OconEsteban https://t.co/XoGkE30x34

Talking to Corriere dello Sport in this regard, the Alpine CEO said:

“The drivers are heroes who go nowhere without the team. Even when it appeared they were colliding, the two actually sprinted at each other. At least, that's what they both told me: 'We don't think that the first/second driver logic is the right one.'"

With a marauding force of nature like Fernando Alonso joining the team, it was expected that Ocon, a young driver in the sport, might struggle. However, that has not been the case at Alpine thus far. De Meo elaborated:

"On the contrary, right there you can see the team spirit we were talking about. We only had one new fund for Imola and instead of giving it to Ocon, who is leading in the standings, we assigned it to Fernando, who has been unlucky up to now. Last year Esteban saw the collaboration with Alonso as a great opportunity. Classic mechanism of teacher and pupil: an exchange of information that continues."

Alpine would take a year to get everything in order

Counting down the days until we hit the track in Miami 🙌#MiamiGP https://t.co/UkVRj1Oe7O

Luca De Meo is realistic on the timeline about Alpine challenging at the front. He touched on the fact that the team has just been put together, and new members like Otmar Szafneur have just joined. So it would take some time for the team to gel and work together.

De Meo feels it should take till the 2023 season for the team to start challenging at the front, saying:

“There are more development resources over the course of the season and a better structured organization. We have brought in or moved important figures such as Harman, Szafnauer, Famin, Pat Fry. I figured it would take a year to put the deck in order."

He continued:

"We weren't getting confused, we always had a project: to set up a homogeneous team. That was what we probably lacked in the beginning. The label of aspirants in third place is stuck on us from the outside."
Also Read Article Continues below

The team has started the season on a positive note but unreliability and misfortune has pushed the team into sixth position in the constructors' standings. It will be interesting to see how the new teams develops this season.

Edited by Bhargav

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी